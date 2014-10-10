Market Analysis: Global Rotary Hammer Drill Market

Global Rotary Hammer Drill Market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.87% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness amongst end-users regarding the long-term positive impact on resource savings due to the usage of these drills. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global rotary hammer drill market are Robert Bosch Tool Corporation; Makita Corporation; Hilti; Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.; Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG; TOYA S.A.; Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.;

The latest developments, product launches, research, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions of key players have been laid down in this report. The forecast years 2019-2026 are expected to be a crucial time for the Rotary Hammer Drill market, which may turn out to be a pivotal point for the FMCG industry. The number of users has been increasing daily, the value of sales, imports, exports, income and CAGR increases.

The Rotary Hammer Drill market report focuses directly on all key players and brands as their movements always make a difference in terms of sales, import, export and worldwide revenue. The report studies all the company portfolios of key players and brands while identifying market drivers and restrictions using SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces method. Above FMCG industry study evidently lays down synopsis that explains market definitions, classifications, applications, commitments and global industry trends.

Market Definition: Global Rotary Hammer Drill Market

Rotary hammer drill also known as rotary hammer are electronic products that work similarly to a conventional hammer. These hammers are used for drilling holes in surfaces to ensure that the usage of energy of the user is very limited. These hammers work on the principle of converting electrical energy into air pressure that is applied on the piston present in the hammer to subsequently act as a pounding sequence.

Key Market Competitors:

DEWALT; Koki Holdings Co., Ltd.; Ryobi; Metabo; Panasonic Corporation; CPO Commerce, LLC; Bao Shi Technology (China) Co., Ltd.; JCB Tools; ralliwolf.com; DOMU Brands Ltd.; Group Silverline Limited among others.

Market Drivers:

Significant surge of the construction sector worldwide is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing utilization of power tools and advanced construction equipments from the various end-users is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing trend of Do-It-Yourself amongst various individuals and home-owners acts as a market driver in the forecast period

High levels of infrastructure development and urbanization due to favourable government policies and regulations is another factor uplifting this market growth

Market Restraints:

High levels of costs associated with the purchasing and maintenance of these devices is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of professionally trained individuals for usage of these products restricts the consumer base of the market

Complications in the handling and usage of professional-grade products also impede the market growth

Segmentation: Global Rotary Hammer Drill Market

By Product

Wired Single-Mode Double-Mode Triple-Mode

Wireless

By Application

Household

Construction

Decoration

Manufacturing

Metal Working

Professional Service

Others

By End-Users

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global rotary hammer drill market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of rotary hammer drill market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

