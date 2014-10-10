Market Analysis: Global Peyronie’s Disease Treatment Market

Global Peyronie's Disease Treatment Market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in demand of targeted mode of therapies and high unmet need of treatment are the key factors for growth of this market.

The study of Peyronie’s Disease Treatment report helps businesses to define their own strategies about the development in the existing product, modifications to consider for the future product, sales, marketing, promotion and distribution of the product in the existing and the new market. The research and analysis performed in this report with the consistent knowledge gives businesses clear idea of what is already available, what the market expects, the competitive environment, and what can be done to outshine the competitor. This research study also helps businesses to understand the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. The Geography Areas Covered in this Report: North America ( U.S., Canada, Mexico) South America( Brazil, Rest of South America) Europe(Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Market Definition: Global Peyronie’s Disease Treatment Market

Peyronie’s disease is also known as penile fibrosis is a condition that involves the development of collagen plaque, or scar tissue, on the shaft of the penis. This scar forms a Peyronie’s plaque, may harden and reduce flexibility, which may cause bending or arching of the penis during erection can make sexual intercourse painful, difficult, or even impossible. Person with peyronie’s disease may develop hard lumps on one or more sides of the penis, a curve in the penis either with or without an erection and erectile dysfunction.

According to the statistics published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, it is estimated that Peyronie’s disease may affect 1 to 23 percent of men between 40 and 70 years of age. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Zydus Cadila, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Pfizer Inc and others.

Market Drivers

Prevalence of acute injury to the penis worldwide may increase the risk of developing Peyronie’s disease is propelling the growth of this market

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Growing prevalence of Peyronie’s disease worldwide is drive the market growth

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Peyronie’s Disease Treatment Market

Global Peyronie’s Disease Treatment Market By Therapy Type (Radiation Therapy, Shockwave Therapy), Treatment (Drugs, Surgery), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Topical), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global Peyronie’s disease treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global Peyronie’s disease treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global Peyronie’s disease treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the Peyronie’s Disease Treatment Market growth rate of Peyronie’s Disease Treatment Market in 2026 What are the key factors driving the global Peyronie’s Disease Treatment Market Who are the key manufacturers in Peyronie’s Disease Treatment Market space? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Peyronie’s Disease Treatment Market?

Further in the report, the Peyronie’s Disease Treatment Market is examined for Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin. The Peyronie’s Disease Treatment Market industry consumption for major regions is given.

