Market Analysis: Global Alpha Olefin Market

Global Alpha Olefin Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing demand for Pao-based synthetic lubricants, growth of end-use industries and discovery of shale gas. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Alpha olefins are those compounds that consist of olefins or alkenes. They are produced by the oligomerization of ethylene. Alpha olefins offer a wide range of products that includes 1-octadecene, 1-hexadecene, 1-tetradecene, 1-dodecene, 1-butene, 1-hexene, 1-octene and 1-decene. They are used in a wide range of applications that includes synthetic lubricants, detergent alcohols, polyethylene and others. Key Companies Profiled in the Market Report are Shell International B.V., Evonik Industries AG, Dow, Sasol, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, SABIC, TPC Group, Qatar Chemical Company Ltd.

Market Drivers:

Innovation of shale gas acts as a market driver

Growth of end-use industries will also drive the growth of this market in the forecast period

Increasing demand for Pao-based synthetic lubricants; this factor will also propel the market growth

Growing applications of polyethylene in the field of packaging, industrial process and others is another factor boosting this market growth

The company profiles for Alpha Olefins market is as follows – Few of the major competitors currently working in the global alpha olefin market are INEOS, Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd., Linde, PJSC “Nizhnekamskneftekhim”, Merck KGaA, BOC Sciences, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, SPEX CertiPrep, SynQuest Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GELEST, INC. among others.

Insights of the report

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants

Drivers and restrains of the market

To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share.

Recent industry trends and developments

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Segmentation: Global Alpha Olefin Market

By Type

Linear Alpha Olefin

Branched Alpha Olefin

By Product

1-Butene

1-Hexene

1-Octene

1-Decene

1-Dodecene

1-Tetradecene

1-Hexadecene

1-Octadecene

Others

By Application

Polyolefin Co-monomers

Surfactants and Intermediates

Lubricants

Fine Chemicals

Plasticizers

Oil Field Chemicals

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global alpha olefin market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of alpha olefin market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

