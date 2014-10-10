Market Analysis: Global AI Governance Market

Global AI Governance Market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. Increasing government initiatives to leverage artificial intelligence technology benefits is the major factor for the growth of this market.

AI governance is the concept that a legal framework should be in place to ensure that machine learning (ML) techniques are well studied and created to help humanity operate reasonably through the implementation of AI systems. Addressing problems related to the right to be notified and possible violations, AI governance seeks to close the gulf in technological development between accountability and ethics. Key Companies Profiled in the Market Report are IBM Corporation, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation

This market report gives wide-ranging analysis of the market structure and the evaluations of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry. This market report takes into account the comprehension of your business goals and requirements to bridge the gap by delivering you with the most proper and suitable solutions. This market report contains the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2019-2026. The AI Governance report makes your organization up to date with the profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics. The Geography Areas Covered in this Report: North America ( U.S., Canada, Mexico) South America( Brazil, Rest of South America) Europe(Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

Increasing government initiatives to leverage artificial intelligence technology benefits is boosting this market growth

Increasing need for building trust in artificial intelligence systems and growing demand for transparency in artificial intelligence decisions also acts as a market driver

Growing compliance with regulations around technology drives this market growth

Reduction of gender bias and discrimination by using artificial intelligence accelerates this market growth

Market Restraints:

Establishing comprehensive ethical principles for artificial intelligence restricts this market growth

High investment cost hampers the growth of this market

Insufficient expertise and skills in artificial intelligence also acts as a market restraint

Major players profiled in the report are: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global AI governance market are BoardBookit, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Anki, AIBrain Inc., Banjo, Apple Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Appier Inc., SenseTime, Kindred, Inc., OrCam among others.

Segmentation: Global AI Governance Market

By Component

Solutions Platforms Software Tools

Services Consulting Integration Support and Maintenance



Technology

Computer Vision

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Others

Function

Training

Inference

Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Telecom

Automotive

Others

Competitive Analysis

Global AI governance market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aerial imaging market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

AI Governance Market Report Structure at a Glance:

Executive summary, market introduction, AI Governance market definition.

Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors.

AI Governance Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region.

Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis.

AI Governance Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities.

In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region.

AI Governance Market structure and competition analysis.

