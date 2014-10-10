Market Analysis: Global Tubeless Insulin Pumps Market

Global Tubeless Insulin Pumps Market is expected to rise with a healthy CAGR of 22.68% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing cases of diabetes and increasing prevalence of obesity. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

An insulin pump is a comparatively small electronic device. A tubeless insulin pump is a portable medical device which helps in controlling the blood glucose level. The pods are generally prefilled with insulin, so that the patient can pop them on and this device also has a pump which can be controlled via the handset. Different types of insulin pumps are available in the market. Insulin pumps can reduce the demand of daily injections. According to American Diabetes Association 2015 report, in America, approximately 30.3 million (9.4% of the population), had diabetes. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global tubeless insulin pumps market are Medtrum Technologies, CellNova, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Spring Health Solutions Ltd.,

The Geography Areas Covered in this Report: North America ( U.S., Canada, Mexico) South America( Brazil, Rest of South America) Europe(Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Market Drivers:

Increasing cases of diabetes is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of obesity is expected to drive the growth of the market

Technological advancement of tubeless insulin pump is expected to drive the growth of the market

Infections and injuries caused by the traditional invasive insulin pump is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Tubeless Insulin Pumps Market

By Component

Pod/Patch

Remote

Accessories

By End Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Pharmacies

e-Commerce

Others

Companies Included: Debiotech S.A., Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, Dexcom, Inc, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk A/S, Animas LLC among others.

Competitive Analysis

Global tubeless insulin pumps market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tubeless insulin pumps market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

