Global hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers (HSBC) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing awareness about the properties of HSBC and rising demand for HSBC are the factor for the growth of this market.

This hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers (HSBC) market research report intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects by considering several industry aspects of Chemical and Materials industry. This market report is a window to the Chemical and Materials industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. Company profiles covered in this report can be quite useful for making any revenue, import, export and consumption related decisions for the business. When the data and information collected in this report gets utilized in a correct manner, it proves to be very valuable to stay ahead of the competition. Creative methods and research tools such as SWOT analysis, Pestle and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are employed to analyze the weakness, strength, shortcomings and opportunities present in the market.

HSBC is thermoplastic and elastomeric materials which usually have high UV stability and thermos- oxidative. They are usually produced by hydrogenation Styrene Block Copolymer (SBC). Styrene ethylene propylene styrene and styrene ethylene butylene styrene are two types of the HSBC. These two have high tensile strength, thermal stability and weather ability. They are widely used in applications such as footwear, adhesives, artificial leather, cable & wire and others.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers (HSBC) market are KRATON CORPORATION, China Petrochemical Corporation, The Hexpol group of companies, Grupo Dynasol, Teknor Apex, Eastman Chemical Company, Marubeni Europe plc, LCY GROUP., Kuraray America, Inc., among others.

Market Drivers:

High UV stability and thermo-oxidative are the factors driving this market growth

Rising demand of HSBC from construction and automotive plays a major role as market driver

Increasing usage of HSBC in footwear production due to their high tensile strength and durability is another factor driving the market growth

Increasing construction activities worldwide will also accelerate the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Limitation on the production of HSBC due to environmental concern will also restrain the market growth

Fluctuation in the price of the raw material will also hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2014, Kraton Performance Polymers, announced the launch of their two new hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers- Kraton MD6951 and MD1648. These two new HSBC have good tensile strength, high elasticity and less melt viscosity which will help the user to create new applications. Kraton MD6951 is the Kraton A family’s latest HSBC and has increased flow capacity and MD1648 is an enhanced rubber segment (ERS) styrenic block copolymer

In January 2014, Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc announced the acquisition of combine with the styrenic block copolymer (“SBC”) operations of Taiwan-based LCY Chemical Corp. This acquisition will help the company expand their portfolio and will help them to broaden their business in China and Asia. This combination will help the companies to create more innovative product and serve better solutions to their customers

Segmentation: Global Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymers (HSBC) Market

By End- User

Construction

Automotive

Footwear

Chemicals

Healthcare

Others

By Application

Cable& Wire

Footwear

Asphalt Modifier

Adhesives

Artificial Leather

By Types

Styrene Ethylene Propylene Styrene (SEPS)

Styrene Ethylene Butylene Styrene (SEBS)

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers (HSBC) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers (HSBC) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

