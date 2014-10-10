Release Agents report is an ideal guide to attain an information or key data about market, emerging trends, product usage, and motivating factors for customers, customer preferences, competitor strategies, brand positioning, and customer behaviour. This market research report delivers an analytical measurement of the main challenges faced by the business currently and in the upcoming years. Geographical areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are also considered for the market analysis. Furthermore, this report contains company profile, product specifications, production value, market shares and contact information of manufacturers or companies.

The Global Release Agents Market is expected to reach USD 1,261.3 million by 2025 from USD 900.1 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0 % by 2025.

The renowned players in release agents market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, AAK AB AVATAR CORPORATION, Par-Way Tryson Company, Mallet & Company, Inc., IFC Solutions, Associated British Foods PLC, Masterol Foods Pty Ltd, Puratos Group NV, The Bakels Group, Koninklijke Zeelandia Group B.V., Dübör Groneweg GmbH & Co. Kg, Sonneveld Group BV Clarkson Grain Company, Inc., Cargill, LECICO GmbH., DowDuPont, American Lecithin Company

Market Segmentation

Based on application, the market is segmented into

bakery,

confectionery,

processed meat, and

convenience food

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Based on ingredient, the market is segmented into

emulsifiers,

vegetable oils,

wax & wax esters and

antioxidants

Based on form, the market is segmented into

Liquid and

Solid

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in demand for natural sources of ingredients

Growing use of release agents in the baking industry.

Research & development driving innovation

Increasing consumer awareness & health concerns

International regulations governing the use of release agents in food.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Release Agents consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Release Agents market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Release Agents players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Release Agents with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Release Agents submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Customization of the Report

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

