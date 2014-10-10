Global Algaecides Market 2019-2026 – In-Depth Market Research Report | BASF SE, Nufarm, Lonza., UPL, Waterco, SePRO Corporation
The market insights gained through this Algaecides market research analysis report facilitates more defined understanding of the market landscape, issues that may interrupt in the future, and ways to position definite brand excellently. With the meticulous competitor analysis covered in this report, businesses can gauge or analyse the strengths and weak points of the competitors which helps build superior business strategies for their own product. For in depth understanding of market and competitive landscape, this Algaecides market research report serves a lot of parameters and detailed data about ABC industry.
Prominent Players of Global Algaecides Market are BASF SE, Nufarm, Lonza., UPL, Waterco, SePRO Corporation, Dow, BioSafe Systems, LLC, Airmax, Oreq Corporation, Lenntech B.V., Waterco, Pinch A Penny, Inc., Pool Corporation., BIOGUARD PEST MANAGEMENT, Expertos en Piscinas y Spas AstralPool., Syngenta, Bayer AG.
Global Algaecides Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.19 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.66 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.63% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing industrialization is driving the growth of this market.
Key Developments in the Market: Global Algaecides Market
In July 2014, Troy Corporation announced the launch of Polyphase 963 which is a fungicide + algaecide to provide protection to the wood substrates from fungal and algal growth. This is cost-effective with low VOC & low hazard profile and it’s very suitable for a green system. The main aim is to provide a high-performance product which will help them to expand their business.
In November 2015, Spartanburg Water announced that they will be using approved algaecides in water supply reservoirs, after getting the complaint about the unusual smell and taste of the water. It happened due to the high level of Methyl-Isoborneol, or MIB. After the water treatment, Spartanburg water assures that its water is safe to use.
Market Drivers: Global Algaecides Market
Increasing awareness about the conservation of the environment is driving the growth of this market
Rising industrialization are driving the growth of this market
Market Restraints: Global Algaecides Market
Strict government regulation is restraining the growth of this market
Its non- selective nature is another factor to restraining this market.
Segmentation: Global Algaecides Market
By Type
Copper Sulfate
Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
Chelated Copper
Peroxyacetic Acid & Hydrogen Dioxide
Dyes & Colorants
Other Algaecides & Disinfectants
By Applications
Surface Water Treatment
Aquaculture
Sports & Recreational Centers
Agriculture
Other Applications
By Form
Granular Crystal
Liquid
Pellet
By Mode of Action
Non-selective Algaecides
Selective Algaecides
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Analysis: Global Algaecides Market
Global algaecides market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of algaecides market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Insights in the report:
Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market
Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026
Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure
