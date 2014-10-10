By utilizing SWOT examination, the qualities, shortcomings, openings and dangers are referenced in this Hashimoto’s thyroiditis drug market report of all the key organizations. Immeasurably significant players in the worldwide market are plot with all the basic subtleties, for example, business outline, deals, contenders, applications and particulars. The report is a crucial manual characterizes and briefs the readers about its items, particulars and applications. The examination records feature the key changing patterns received by the firm to keep up their predominance.

Leading players of global Hashimoto’s thyroiditis drug market­ are ALLERGAN, Mylan N.V., ACELLA PHARMACEUTICALS, LLC, AbbVie Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sanofi, Merck KGaA, Lannett, Novartis AG, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Akrimax Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, LLOYD, Inc, LUPIN, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, WOCKHARDT, JEROME STEVENS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC, and others.

Global Hashimoto’s thyroiditis drug market­ is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as Grave’s disease and Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. Rising investment in the research & development of treatments for Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is expected to drive the market.

Global Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is also known as chronic autoimmune lymphocytic thyroiditis. It is an autoimmune disorder, a condition in which the immune system turns against the body’s own tissues and organs. In Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, the immune system attacks thyroid gland causing inflammation which results in hypothyroidism (low thyroid hormone in the blood). A person with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis experiences symptoms such as depression, dry skin, , fatigue, goiters, weight gain and excessive sleep among others.

Recent Industry Developments

In February 2019, IBSA Institut Biochimique SA received FDA approval for Tirosint-SOL (levothyroxine sodium) oral solution for the treatment of hypothyroidism and pituitary thyrotropin suppression. It is the first liquid levothyroxine solution approved by the FDA and indicated for patients of all ages

In December 2018, GE Healthcare received the FDA approval for Omnipaque drug which is a generic version of lohexol and can be used for the treatment of hypothyroidism including Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. The route of administration is Intrathecal and it is absorbed from cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) into the bloodstream

Key Market Segmentation of Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis Drug

By Product Type

Armour Thyroid

Synthetic Thyroid

By Diagnosis Type

Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone Test

Anti-thyroid Antibodies Tests

Others

By Treatment Type

Medication

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacy

Direct Tenders

Retailers

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global Hashimoto’s thyroiditis drug market­ is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hashimoto’s thyroiditis drug market ­for Global Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers and Restraints

High prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as Grave’s disease and Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is driving the market growth

Rising investment in the research & development of treatments for Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is expected to drive the market growth

Various national health programs related to thyroid disease that raise awareness regarding such diseases further boosts the growth of this market.

Sedentary lifestyle of people can also drive the growth of this market

Stringent regulation of food and drug administration regarding medication of Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis can hinder the market growth

The treatment associated with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis are very long which can also hamper the growth of this market

