Global styrene market is registering a steady CAGR of 3.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand in packaging industry and consumer goods among others.

Leading Key Players of global styrene market are Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, SABIC, Total, Dow, Koninklijke DSM N.V., NOVA Chemicals, Bayer CropScience Limited, Ashland, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., Trinseo, Covestro AG, Synthos, Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc., BASF SE, Versalis., Styrolution, LG Chem, Alibaba.com., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Perlite Construction Co and others

Get Sample Report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-styrene-market

Styrene is an oily colourless liquid, organic compound which is also known as vinyl benzene, ethenylbenzene and phenylethene. It evaporates effortlessly and has a sweet smell. Styrene occurs naturally in small scale in a variety of foods and plants and coal tar. Different types of styrene products such as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), expanded polystyrene (EPS), and polystyrene (PS) are used for several applications such as packaging, automotive, construction and consumer goods.

Recent Industry Developments

In February 2019, Clariant has declared the successful execution of its StyroMax UL3 ethylbenzene dehydrogenation catalyst at the styrene monomer production facility of Shandong Yuhuang Chemical (Group) Co. The productivity of styrene monomer reached 120% of designed capacity within 3 months of start-up. The successful performance of StyroMax UL3 ethylbenzene dehydrogenation catalyst helped the company to achieve nameplate capacity much more quick as compared to other catalyst

In May 2018, Shell Nanhai B.V. and China National Offshore Oil Corporation announces their official start-up of the second ethylene cracker at their Nanhai petrochemicals complex in Huizhou, China. These units were build by CNOOC owned and operated by the current joint venture of CNOOC and Shell Petrochemical Company (CSPC). It will consist of styrene monomer and propylene oxide (SMPO) plant, probably largest in China. This project extension will demonstrate superior framework between CNOOC’s engineering, construction and management capabilities, and Shell’s advanced technologies in chemicals

Various features and important queries have been answered in top-notch report

Competitors

In this section, various Styrene industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Sales and Revenue Analysis

Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Styrene Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Market Dynamics

The analysts explore critical influence factors, market drivers, challenges, risk factors, opportunities, and market trends in this section.

Application Usage

The section provides up-to-date information on the customer experience which can help identify the problems as well as detailed errors in the products. Through these findings, you will be able to provide solutions to it.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Styrene Industry Overview

1.1 Styrene Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Styrene Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two: Styrene Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Styrene Size by Demand

2.3 Styrene Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three: Styrene by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Styrene Size by Type

3.3 Styrene Forecast by Type

Chapter Four: Major Region of Styrene Market

4.1 Styrene Sales

4.2 Styrene Revenue & market share

Chapter Five: Major Companies List

Chapter Six: Conclusion

Get TOC at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-styrene-market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Increasing demand for general-purpose and high-impact polystyrene from Asia-Pacific is fuelling the market growth

Growing packaging and construction industries which lead to increase demand for infrastructure facilities and consumer goods is a driver for this market

Consumption of polystyrene and expandable polystyrene from U.S. and Canadian construction industry is driving the growth of the market

High energy efficiency standards are driving the growth of this market

Less demands from developing countries and less supply from POSM facilities is a restraint for this market

Fluctuation in the prices of crude oil prices is restraining the market growth

Environment and health concerns due to the use of styrene is hampering the growth of the market

Key Market Segmentation of Styrene Market

By End User

Packaging

Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Others

By Product Type

Polystyrene (PS)

Expanded polystyrene (EPS)

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global styrene market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of styrene market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Buy this report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-styrene-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com