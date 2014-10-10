Global asphalt additive market is projecting a rise in estimated value by registering a substantial CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to development in infrastructure; recycle Asphalt and rise in demand for various applications.

Leading Key Players of global asphalt additive market are Nouryon, DowDuPont de Nemours Inc, Arkema, Honeywell International Inc, Evonik Industries, Huntsman International LLC, KRATON CORPORATION, Sasol, Ingevity, ArrMaz, BASF SE, KAO CORPORATION, Akzo Nobel N.V., Berkshire Engineering, Engineered Additives LLC, Royal Dutch Shell, Owens Corning and others.

Asphalt is the thick black brown coloured substance made up of heavy hydrocarbons. It is derived from crude after application of refining processes. Additives are the constituents which are added in order to change the composition or properties of a substance. Asphalt additives consist of wide applications including improving the heat stability, increases elasticity, decreases viscosity and others. Moreover, factors such as adoption of asphalt additives for the development of infrastructure and reduction in damage caused by environment enhancing the asphalt additive market.

Recent Industry Developments

In April 2019, Nouryon launched Wetfix G400 in order to expand the asphalt market. Wetfix G400 is derived from renewable resources and it is non-amine adhesive in nature. The new Wetfix G400 would meet the demand of the customers for sustainable alternatives in order to maintain asphalt’s durability and mixture performance

In May 2017, Maxxchem which is manufacturer of asphalt additives had been acquired by the ArrMaz. The Maxxchem business would be added into the ArrMaz’s Road Science Divison. The major aim of this acquisition is to provide cost-effective and innovative solutions for long lasting and safe roads

Market Drivers and Restraints

Government initiatives and funding for infrastructure projects in developed and developing countries is driving the market growth

Rising global construction industry is the major factor driving the growth of the market

Growing demand for asphalt additives for roofing applications is boosting the market growth

Concrete and bioasphalt are used as a substitute for asphalt which is hindering the market growth

Fluctuation in prices may act as a restraint to this market

Key Market Segmentation of Asphalt Additive

By Application

Road Construction & Paving

Roofing

Airport Construction

Others

By Technology

Hot Mix

Cold Mix

Warm Mix

By Type

Polymeric Modifiers

Anti-Strip & Adhesion Promoters

Emulsifiers

Rejuvenators

Chemical Modifiers

Fibers

Flux Oil

Colored Asphalt

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global asphalt additive market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of asphalt additive market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

