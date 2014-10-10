The Unidirectional Tapes report comprehend the exchange give chain a profound jump on the value increase at each progression, to enhance cost and deliver efficiencies in the business. It evaluates the supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and restrictive landscape for quite prime twenty countries globally for this market. It focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive aspect study and key regions etc. The report is a great formation of various aspects such as manufacturers, market share, product type, technological advancement, geographic regions, and application.

Global unidirectional tapes market is expected to an estimated value of USD 468.28 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the technological advancements in the market, as well as the emergence of expanded applications of the product.

Unidirectional tapes are composite materials that are used majorly in automotive and aerospace industries as standard material. These tapes are produced out of glass or carbon fiber which are impregnated with the help of thermosetting resins and are specifically customized based on their different applications. The constituent of carbon and glass fiber customize their mechanical and physical properties

Key Market Players of Unidirectional Tapes Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global unidirectional tapes market are Evonik, Hexcel Corporation, Solvay, TenCate, Celanese, SGL Carbon, SABIC, Teijin, Victrex, BASF, Barrday Inc., Sigmatex, Oxeon AB, TCR Composites, Performance Composites Inc, Composites Evolution Ltd, Axiom Materials, Inc., Cristex Composite Materials

In January 2019, TEIJIN LIMITED announced that Boeing had chosen TEIJIN’s “Tenax carbon fiber” and “carbon fiber thermoplastic unidirectional pre-impregnated tape” (TENAXTPUD) for their structural applications. TEIJIN will begin supplying the product commercially to Boeing within the two years and this agreement will help in a significant expansion of their aerospace products & services. In March 2016, SABIC announced that they had acquired Fibre Reinforced Thermoplastics B.V. which will help in the development of fibre reinforce thermoplastics business and offer areas of growth and development of products developed by SABIC’s fibre reinforce thermoplastics business more specifically their fibre-reinforced unidirectional tapes.

Key Market Segmentation of Unidirectional Tapes Market

By Type

Supported Unidirectional Tapes

Preplied Unidirectional Tapes

Conventional Unidirectional Tapes

Coated Unidirectional Tapes

Two-Step Unidirectional Tapes

By Resin

Thermoplastic UD Tapes

Thermoset UD Tapes

By Fiber

Glass

Carbon

Others

By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Industrial

Sports & Leisure

Aerospace & Defense

Construction

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

