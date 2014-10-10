Global Unidirectional Tapes Market Research Report 2019-2026: Observational Study | Evonik, Hexcel Corporation, Solvay, BASF
The Unidirectional Tapes report comprehend the exchange give chain a profound jump on the value increase at each progression, to enhance cost and deliver efficiencies in the business. It evaluates the supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and restrictive landscape for quite prime twenty countries globally for this market. It focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive aspect study and key regions etc. The report is a great formation of various aspects such as manufacturers, market share, product type, technological advancement, geographic regions, and application.
Global unidirectional tapes market is expected to an estimated value of USD 468.28 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the technological advancements in the market, as well as the emergence of expanded applications of the product.
Unidirectional tapes are composite materials that are used majorly in automotive and aerospace industries as standard material. These tapes are produced out of glass or carbon fiber which are impregnated with the help of thermosetting resins and are specifically customized based on their different applications. The constituent of carbon and glass fiber customize their mechanical and physical properties
Key Market Players of Unidirectional Tapes Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global unidirectional tapes market are Evonik, Hexcel Corporation, Solvay, TenCate, Celanese, SGL Carbon, SABIC, Teijin, Victrex, BASF, Barrday Inc., Sigmatex, Oxeon AB, TCR Composites, Performance Composites Inc, Composites Evolution Ltd, Axiom Materials, Inc., Cristex Composite Materials
In January 2019, TEIJIN LIMITED announced that Boeing had chosen TEIJIN’s “Tenax carbon fiber” and “carbon fiber thermoplastic unidirectional pre-impregnated tape” (TENAXTPUD) for their structural applications. TEIJIN will begin supplying the product commercially to Boeing within the two years and this agreement will help in a significant expansion of their aerospace products & services. In March 2016, SABIC announced that they had acquired Fibre Reinforced Thermoplastics B.V. which will help in the development of fibre reinforce thermoplastics business and offer areas of growth and development of products developed by SABIC’s fibre reinforce thermoplastics business more specifically their fibre-reinforced unidirectional tapes.
Global unidirectional tapes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of unidirectional tapes market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Segmentation of Unidirectional Tapes Market
By Type
Supported Unidirectional Tapes
Preplied Unidirectional Tapes
Conventional Unidirectional Tapes
Coated Unidirectional Tapes
Two-Step Unidirectional Tapes
By Resin
Thermoplastic UD Tapes
Thermoset UD Tapes
By Fiber
Glass
Carbon
Others
By End-Use Industry
Automotive
Industrial
Sports & Leisure
Aerospace & Defense
Construction
Others
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
