Global Version Control Systems Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 975.45 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.41% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase demand to reduce complication in software is major factor for the growth of this market.

Leading players of global version control systems market are Atlassian, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Broadcom Inc., Canonical Ltd., Microsoft, Codice Software, CollabNet VersionOne, GitHub, IBM, IC Manage, LogicalDOC: Document Management System, Micro Focus, Perforce Software, SourceGear and Others.

Version control systems or revision control are a kind of software which is used to change and track the computer programs, documents, websites etc. They are usually having two data management abilities like it lock the document so that only one person can make changes in it and it also tracks the changes in the documents. The main aim of the version control is to make sure that all the content changes should be made as planned. They are also used in the programs like an integrated development environment, spreadsheets, word processor etc. Increasing demand for digitalization tool is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Recent Industry Development

In March 2015, Perforce Software announced the launch of their new Perforce Helix which is a new content collaboration platform. It is specially designed to bring Git management, distributed workflow and advanced threat detection to the business activities. This new platform will act as a single source for all the contributors who work in designing, creating and launching the product. This new platform will be available as both on cloud and on- premise software.

In November 2018, Idera Inc. announced they have acquired Assembla which is a secure code management provider. The main of the acquisition is to provide customer fully automatic VCS system so that they can use their favourite language and IDEs. This will also help the company to expand its business worldwide and help them to create new services and products.

Key Segmentation of Version Control Systems Market

By Organization Type

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

By Vertical

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Education

Retail & CPG

Others

By Type

Centralized Version Control Systems (CVCS)

Distributed Version Control Systems (DVCS)

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On- Premises

