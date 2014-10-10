The cell dissociation market report gives an analytical estimation of the most important challenges that may appear in the market with respect to sales, export/import, or revenue. The market analysis explained in the report offers an examination of a mixture of segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimated forecast frame. This report displays market segmentation in the most-detailed pattern as well as carries out thorough analysis of patents and major market players to provide a competitive landscape. Data collection modules with large sample sizes have been utilized in this cell dissociation report to pull together data and execute base year analysis.

Global cell dissociation market is expected to reach USD 553.5 million by 2025, from USD 214.2 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

In in vitro cell culture experiments cells especially animal cell adheres to the surface of the container. For further use, these cells are required to be detached from the surface with the help of cell dissociation reagents. These cell dissociation reagents are used along with chelator agents during cell passaging. The cell dissociation buffers have collagenolytic and proteolytic properties for the disengagement of cells and tissues from surfaces of the containers to increase the isolation efficiency with high cell viability. To avoid the proteolytic effect of trypsin, few commercially available enzyme-free cell dissociation buffers are used in the preservation of the structural integrity of membrane surface proteins for ligand binding flow cytometry and immunohistochemistry. Nevertheless, non-enzyme dissociation buffers are not used in the serial passage of various primary cell cultures and highly adherent cell lines. These reagents act more gently on cells than enzyme based buffer solutions. Numerous experiments show that the dissociation of mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) by enzyme-free buffer, compared to trypsin, causes significant reduction in cell viability and reattachment of the dissociated MSC. Hence, it is clearly unsuited for routine cell passaging.

Competitive Analysis: Global cell dissociation market

The global cell dissociation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cell dissociation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation: Global cell dissociation market

The global cell dissociation market is segmented based on product, type, tissue, end user and geographical segments.

On the basis of application, the global cell dissociation market is segmented into

antibody production,

veterinary applications,

cell culture maintenance,

immunoassays

On the basis of end user, the global cell dissociation market is classified into

pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies,

research & academic institutes

Based on product, the global cell dissociation market is segmented into

enzymatic dissociation products,

non-enzymatic dissociation products and

instruments & accessories

Enzymatic dissociation products are further sub segmented into collagenase, trypsin, papain, elastase, dnase, hyaluronidase and other enzymes.

The global cell dissociation market is segmented into

connective tissue,

epithelial tissue and others on the basis of tissue

On the basis of type, the global cell dissociation market is segmented into

tissue dissociation and

cell detachment

Based on geography the global cell dissociation market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and,

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

