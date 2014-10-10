This global North America health tourism market research report potentially presents you with plentiful insights and business solutions that will lend a hand to stay ahead of the competition. This market report presents the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2019-2026. In this report, industry trends are formulated on macro level which helps clients and the businesses comprehend market place and possible future issues. This market research report provides wide-ranging analysis of the market structure along with evaluations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market.

Leading players of North America Health Tourism Market are KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Bumrungrad International Hospital, IHH Healthcare Berhad, Raffles Medical Group, BANGKOK CHAIN HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED, Prince Court Medical Centre, University Hospital Motol, Clinical Center of Serbia, Columbia Asia, Wockhardt Hospitals, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA, Asian Heart Institute, Min-Sheng Hospital, Apex Heart Institute, Medical Star, Hospital CMQ, Sani Dental Group, Bravo Development Group, Inc. and Angeles Health International among others

Rising aging population in the U.S. is one of the key reasons for the growth of health tourism which is leading to growth in demand for health tourism market in North America.

North America health tourism market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 -2026

Recent Developments:

In June 2019, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA. Invested in a new business segment namely digital technologies to accelerate its transformation into digital health care group. The expansion will broaden the range of digital services to relieve employees and open up new business areas in the market.

In May 2019, Kasemrad Hospital opened a new revamped Paediatric Centre for the children’s with modern medical technology and a team of expert paediatricians who can provide 24-hour service.

In July 2018, Clinical Centre of Serbia received the permission of their Prime Minister Ana Brnabic for reconstructing the works of approximately 134,000 square metres and construction of technical blocks A1, B, E and D. The investment has been done through European Investment Bank which also gave a green signal for the Clinical Centre of Vojvodina.

Segmentation: North America Health Tourism Market

North America health tourism market is segmented into three notable segments which are treatment, type of intervention and patient mobility.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into cosmetic surgery, dentistry, cardiac surgery, orthopedic surgery, bariatric surgery, reproductive, oncology, transplantation, eye surgery, diagnostics and others

In March 2018, Prince Court Medical Centre was acquired by Khazanah Nasional Bhd for an undisclosed sum which will assist both the companies to share their services and get operational support.

On the basis of type of intervention, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, bio-medicine, medicaments & medical devices, complementary medicines, non-medical facilities and others

In April 2019, Wockhardt Hospital performed a new technology based bypass cardiac surgery and it was mentioned to be successful. The expansion will help the hospital to introduce a new technology which will increase its business.

On the basis of Patient mobility, the market is segmented into temporary visitors, long term residents, outsourced patients and common borders

In March, Raffles Medical Group expanded to a fully medical complex specialist centre in order to grow its clinical services among its patients and to meet the growing patient’s needs. The expansion will help the medical group to treat more number of patients in less amount of time.

