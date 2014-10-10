A comprehensive market research has been conducted in this report which puts a light on the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, scope, and competitive landscape for your business. To be successful in this competitive age, it is very imperative to get well-versed about the major happenings in the healthcare industry which is possible only with the excellent market report like this one. This North America healthcare BPO report figures out market landscape, brand awareness, latest trends, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behavior so that your business gain competitive advantage. In no doubt, businesses will increase sustainability and profitability with this market research report.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Accenture, Cognizant, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, United Health Group, Firstsource, Charles River, Genpact, Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd, HCL Technologies Limited, Iqvia, WNS (HOLDINGS) LTD, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC., Parexel, Catalent, INC, Lonza, Covance INC., Sutherland Global, INC., Premier BPO, INC., HGS LTD.,Boehringer Ingelheim.

North America healthcare BPO market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 11.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Exclusive Sample Report Available at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=north-america-healthcare-bpo-market

Recent Industry Developments

In January 2019, Charles River Laboratories entered into strategic alliance with Atomwise (U.S.). This provides clients an access to artificial intelligence-powered and drug design technology.

In June 2018, Sutherland expanded its partnership with University of West Indies. This helped the company to build its workforce strong by entering in a university with a degree program established in curriculum.

The healthcare business process services for the providers and payers enhances the efficiencies, reduces cost, increases outcomes, reduces risk, deliver competitive services and cost effective. Healthcare outsourcing is an important part of the organization to reduce the cost by providing efficient healthcare services. The healthcare BPO services help vendors to minimize the administrative cost, minimizes the cost in delivering the healthcare, electronic medical records management, consumer engagement and clinical transformation. Also, the healthcare outsourcing helps and minimizes the error occurs in the medical billing, enable access to specialist, minimizes staff training cost.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: North America Healthcare BPO Industry Overview

1.1 North America Healthcare BPO Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 North America Healthcare BPO Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two: North America Healthcare BPO Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 North America Healthcare BPO Size by Demand

2.3 North America Healthcare BPO Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three: North America Healthcare BPO by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 North America Healthcare BPO Size by Type

3.3 North America Healthcare BPO Forecast by Type

Chapter Four: Major Region of North America Healthcare BPO Market

4.1 North America Healthcare BPO Sales

4.2 North America Healthcare BPO Revenue & market share

Chapter Five: Major Companies List

Chapter Six: Conclusion

Get Detailed TOC at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=north-america-healthcare-bpo-market

Key Segmentation of North America Healthcare BPO Market

North America healthcare BPO market is segmented into three notable segments such as component, end user and geography

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into payer services, provider services and pharmaceutical services. The payer segment is further segmented into integrated front end and back office operations, provider management, billing and accounts management, human resource management, claims management, customer relationship management, operational/administrative management, product development and care management. The provider segment is further segmented into medical billing, medical coding, medical transcription, finance and accounts, patient enrollment and strategic planning, device monitoring, revenue cycle management. The pharmaceutical services segment is further segmented as manufacturing outsourcing, pharmacovigilance services, clinical data management, research and development, non-clinical services, sales and marketing, supply chain management and logistics, other non-clinical functions and others. In 2019, provider services segment is growing at the highest CAGR and expected to reach USD in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, public services, life sciences companies, medical devices companies, pharmacy benefit managers and others. In 2019, hospital segment is growing at the highest CAGR and expected to reach USD in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Services Launch:

In 2019, In January, Accenture launched human-machine operating engine SynOps. SynOps comprises of talent, capabilities and technology to achieve efficiency. This will help the company to become more flexible and generate more operations quickly. In 2018, IQVIA announced the launch of Virtual Research Solutions, which was a new technology led study options offering advances in patient-centric trial design and execution. In 2017, Lonza launched XS Pichia 2.0 Expression and Manufacturing Platform for the formulation and development of next generation therapeutics.

Buy this report and get attractive discount at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/north-america-healthcare-bpo-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com