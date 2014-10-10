This report examines the status and prospects of the sex toy market in Europe and in major countries, from the perspective of actors, countries, product types and final industries; This report analyzes the main players in Europe and in major countries and divides the sex toy market by product types and applications / industries.

The European sex toy market is valued at 3949.26 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 4750.16 million USD by the end of 2022, with a CAGR of 3.76% between 2017 and 2022.

Key points of this research report:

1 Overview of sex toys

1.1 Overview of the product and scope of the sex toy

1.2 Classification of sex toys by product category

1.2.1 Comparison of sales of sex toys in Europe by type (2013-2022) 1.2.2 Share of the market of sex toys

sales of sex toys in Europe by type in 2017

2 Europe Sex Toy by company, type and application

2.1 Competition in the erotic toys market in

Europe 2.1.1 Sales of erotic toys in Europe and market share of the main actors (2013-2017)

2.1.2 Turnover and sharing of sexual products in Europe by companies (2013-2017)

3 Germany Sex Toy (income, sales and prices)

3.1 Germany Sex Toy (revenue and sales) (2013-2017)

3.1.1 Sales and growth rate of sex toys in Germany (2013-2017)

3.1.2 Germany Figure business and growth rate of sex toys (2013-2017)

4 UK Sex Toy (income, sales and prices)

4.1 UK Sex Toy (revenue and sales) (2013-2017)

4.1.1 Sales and growth rate of sex toys in the UK (2013-2017)

4.1.2 Income and growth rate of sex toys in the UK (2013-2017)

5 France Sex Toy (income, sales and prices)

5.1 France Sex Toy (revenue and sales) (2013-2017)

5.1.1 Sales and growth rates of sex toys in France (2013-2017)

5.1.2 France Income and rates of growth of sex toys in France (2013-2017)

6 Russia Sex Toy (income, sales and prices)

6.1 Russia Sex Toy (revenue and sales) (2013-2017)

6.1.1 Sales and growth rates of sex toys in Russia (2013-2017)

6.1.2 Turnover and growth rate of sex toys in Russia (2013-2017)

