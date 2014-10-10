ca Oligosaccharides in Infant Nutrition Market research Report peaks the detailed analysis of industry share, growth factors, development trends, size, majors manufacturers and 2025 forecast. The report also analyzes innovative business strategies; value added factors and business opportunities. The North America Oligosaccharides In Infant Nutrition Market report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, revenue, product & services, latest developments and business strategies.

North America Oligosaccharides In Infant Nutrition Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Players: North America Oligosaccharides In Infant Nutrition Market

Well known players of North America Oligosaccharides in Infant Nutrition market are DuPont Nutrition & Health, DuPont, FrieslandCampina, Abbott, Ingredion Incorporated, Carbosynth Limited, Dairy Crest, Dextra Laboratories Ltd, Elicityl – Glycoproducts for Life Sciences, Inbiose, Medolac Laboratories, a public benefit corporation, zuChem, Glycom A/S, Abbott Nutrition Health Institute (ANHI) among others.

Key Points: North America Oligosaccharides in Infant Nutrition Market

In 2017, the North America oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market is dominated by DuPont Nutrition & Health with market share of 24.3%, followed by Abbott 25.4%, Ingredion 23.7%, FrieslandCampina Domo 18.7%, and others 7.9%.

The galactooligosacchharides in infant nutrition segment is dominating the North America oligosaccarides in infant nutrition market.

Bacteria segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025

Market Segmentation: North America Oligosaccharides in Infant Nutrition Market

The North America oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market are segmented based on type into galactoligosaccharides, human milk oligosaccharides, fructooligosaccharides and others. In 2018, galactoligosaccharides segment is estimated to rule the market with the highest market share. The North America oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market are segmented based on source into bacteria, plants, algae, fungi and others. In 2018, bacteria segment is estimated to rule the market with the highest market share.



The North America oligosaccharides in infant nutrition market are segmented based on form into powder and liquid. In 2018, powder segment is estimated to rule the market with the highest market share.

