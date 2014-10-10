North America AWS Managed Services Market Research Report peaks the detailed analysis of industry share, growth factors, development trends, size, majors manufacturers and 2026 forecast. The report also analyzes innovative business strategies; value added factors and business opportunities. The North North America AWS Managed Services Market report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, revenue, product & services, latest developments and business strategies.

North America AWS managed services market is expected to reach million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 15.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Key Players: North America AWS Managed Services Market

Accenture plc, DXC Technology Company, 8K Miles Software Services Ltd., Smartronix Inc., Amazon, Reliam LLC, Microsoft Azure, Stratalux, Claranet Group, Capgemini, GS Lab, Cloudnexa, e-Zest, Onica, Capgemini SE, Cloudnexa, Inc., Cloudreach, Logicworks, , Slalom LLC., Rackspace Inc., and many more.

Market Segmentation: North America AWS Managed Services Market

North America AWS managed services market is segmented into two notable segments which are services type and geography

On the basis of services the market is segmented into cloud migration services, operations services and advisory services. In 2018, cloud migration services segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 16.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In 2014, Accenture announced its collaboration with AWS for end-to-end cloud migration and management services.

In 2018, Claranet achieved the level of AWS well architected partner, which will help them to offer the security, high performance, resilient and efficient infrastructure for user applications

Recent Industry Developments

In 2018, AWS started to offers in delivering faster and efficient videos, building intelligent video applications enhanced through machine learning to media and entertainment companies, enterprises, start-ups, and government agencies.

