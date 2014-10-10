North America Patient Handling Equipment Market Research Report peaks the detailed analysis of industry share, growth factors, development trends, size, majors manufacturers and 2026 forecast. The report also analyzes innovative business strategies; value added factors and business opportunities. The North America Patient Handling Equipment Market report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, revenue, product & services, latest developments and business strategies.

North America patient handling equipment market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Sample Report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=north-america-patient-handling-equipment-market

Key Players: North America Patient Handling Equipment Market

Stryker,

Guldmann A/S,

DJO,

Hill-Rom,

Invacare Corporation,

Etac Group,

Etac R82 UK,

Joerns Healthcare,

Permobil,

Prism Medical Products, LLC,

Patterson Medical,

Linet spol. s r.o.,

Prism Medical UK,

Joerns Healthcare,

Arjo,

Hill-Rom,

Mangar International,

Sidhil Ltd,

Stiegelmeyer & Co. GMBH,

Invacare Europe,

Invacare Australia & New Zealand, INVACARE (UK) LIMITED, Permobil Danmark A/S, Permobil New Zealand Ltd, LINET Group SE, LINET Americas, Handicare North America, Handicare Stairlifts UK and others.

This report is available at instant 20% discount for a limited time only | Mail us at sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com

Market Segmentation: North America Patient Handling Equipment Market

On the basis of mode, the market is segmented into non mechanical equipment and medical equipment. In 2019, mechanical segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In 2019, Hill-Rom announced its collaboration with Microsoft. This collaboration will help healthcare providers in advancing the solutions. This will empower organizations in health care industries.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into mobility aid, medical beds, patient repositioning equipment, ambulatory aids and bathroom safety. The mobility aid is further segmented into wheelchairs and medical scooters. The wheelchairs are further segmented into manual wheel chairs and powered wheel chairs. The medical beds are further segmented into long term care beds, psychiatric care beds, curative care beds and others. The patient repositioning equipment is further segmented into hoists and slings. The hoists are further segmented into mobile hoists, ceiling hoists, bath side hoists and other hoists. In 2019, medical beds segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In 2018, Permobil introduced accessories under its seating and positioning segment. These accessories come with different pad sizes and fabric options which enhance the product quality.

On the basis of type of care, the market is segmented into bariatric care, acute & critical care, wound care, long term care, fall prevention and others. In 2019, long term care segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In 2017, Permobil acquired Comfort Company which strengthen the company’s product portfolio as it helped in expanding the seating and positioning market.

On the basis of accessories, the market is segmented into lifting accessories, transfer accessories, medical bed accessories, stretcher accessories, hospital bed accessories and others. In 2019, hospital bed accessories segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In 2018, Stryker acquired Entellus Medical. Entellus Medical Company focuses on delivering physician and superior patients with products specially designed for minimally invasive treatment of nose, ear, and throat disease states.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into home care settings, elderly care settings, hospital and others. In 2019, hospital segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In 2018, Arjo made partnership with Next Step Dynamics. This helped Arjo in providing solutions for elderly people and caregivers.

TOC Available at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=north-america-patient-handling-equipment-market

Recent Industry Developments

In 2019, Hill-rom services, inc. announced the launch of LINQ, a mobile application. This app will help the patients to easily be in contact with the ones who are treating them. Due to this launch, patient experience with the company will improve and their needs will meet timely.

In 2018, Drive DeVilbiss announced the addition of Semi‐Electric and Manual Crank beds in its product portfolio. Due to the features like durability, heavy duty, polyethylene mold, these beds serve as an enhancement to the service provided under medical beds category.

In 2016, Handicare introduced a motorized mobile lift which reduced the carers risk and eliminated load injuries. The invention of this lift enhanced the product portfolio of the company.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com