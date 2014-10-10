To stay ahead of the competition, a thorough idea about the competitive landscape, their product range, their strategies, and future prospects are very valuable. The meticulous efforts accompanied with integrated approaches results into an excellent market research report that drives the decision making process of the business. This Textile Chemicals market report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period for the market. To figure out market landscape, brand awareness, latest trends, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behaviour, the finest market research report is very essential.

The Global Textile Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 36.6 billion by 2025, from USD 26.2 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Leading players of textile chemicals market are Bayer, Evonik, Clariant, Covestro, Univar, Huntsman Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, Wacker Chemie, Buckman, Archroma, DowDuPont, DyStar, OMNOVA Solutions, Omya, CHT Group, Bozzetto Group, TANATEX CHEMICALS B.V., Jay Chemical Industries Ltd., RUDOLF GROUP, Sumitomo Chemical, Sarex Chemicals Ltd, Transfar Group Co.,Ltd., FEW Chemicals GmbH, KolorJet Chemicals Pvt Ltd, DPI, Inc., Americos Industries, Astro American Chemical Co

Key Market Segmentation

By Fiber Type

Natural Fiber (Cotton, Wool) and

Synthetic Fiber (Polyester, Polyamide, Viscose and Others}

Product Type

Coating & Sizing Agents,

Finishing Agents,

Surfactants,

Bleaching Agents and Others

Application

Apparel (Sportswear, Intimates),

Home Textile (Bed Linens, Carpet),

Technical Textile and Others}

Geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

Textile chemicals are those kinds of chemicals which are used in the improvement of different products such as apparels, textiles, furniture and others. These chemicals differ in colours, finishing properties, surfactants, and the way of use. Generally, textile chemicals are used in both synthetic and natural fibers. Natural fibers include cotton and wool, whereas synthetic fibers consist of polyester, polyamide and viscose among others. In 2017, Evonik Industries AG has announced to expand the production capacity of hydrogen peroxide in Europe. Hydrogen peroxide is used as a textile chemical agent for the bleaching of textiles. Along with the expansion of the production of the company is investing in the development of a logistics centre which will help the customers to get the products without any difficulties.

Growing demand for apparels in North America is expected to result in increased consumption of textile chemicals for application during various stages of fabric processing. The demand for technical textiles is growing rapidly owing to their usage in a broad range of applications including chemical, manufacturing, and medical is expected to augment the market growth. North America is facing major competition from imported textiles produced with low labor costs and inexpensive infrastructure. Production cost and quality are the key issues in fabric production.

According to India Brand Equity Foundation, it is seen that the textile industry of India is one of the largest in the world and it contributes around 14% to the industrial production sector and contributing a GDP of around 4.0%. This in turn is leading to the growth of the textile chemical industry as the chemicals are being used for improving the quality of the apparels.

The global textile chemicals market is fragmented. To help clients improve their market position, this report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies. Moreover, this textile chemicals research report also includes information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This will help companies create strategies to make most of the expanding textile chemicals market size.

