Global Pediatric Vaccine market To Witness Outstanding Growth: Sanofi, GSK, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Merck, Novartis, LG Life Sciences
Leading Players of Global Pediatric Vaccine market are Sanofi, GSK, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Merck, Novartis, LG Life Sciences, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products, Eli Lilly and Company and others
Global Pediatric Vaccine market accounted to USD 23.02 billion and market is growing at a CAGR of 10.4% by 2024.
Market Definition: Global Pediatric Vaccine Market
Vaccines are produced with components that render your baby safety and are efficient against illness. Each vaccine includes a small amount of illness germ (viral or bacterium) or germ elements. Examples include pertussis (whooping pneumonia) viruses, measles virus and tetanus toxoid. These vaccines do not trigger disease because the germs are either deceased or strengthened, and the toxoids are also dormant. Vaccines make your child’s immune system easier to protect against illness.
Key Segmentation of Pediatric Vaccine market
By end-user
By disease
By technology
On the basis of geography,
By product
Competitive Analysis: Global Pediatric Vaccine market
The Pediatric Vaccine market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.
Market Drivers and Restraints
Expanding government and private spending
Rising concern against vaccine-preventable diseases
Rise in technological advancement
Growing awareness
Increasing investments
Key Players
Sanofi, GSK, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Merck, Novartis, LG Life Sciences, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products, Eli Lilly and Company, Roche, Novo Nordisk, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Serum Institute of India, Zydus Group, Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals, Sinovac Biotech, Bavarian Nordic, Bio Med, Lupin, Indian Immunologicals, Baxter International Inc., Crucell, Janssen Inc., KAKETSUKEN, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation and others
