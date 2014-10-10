This Pediatric Vaccine market report helps to identify trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics and accordingly interpret marketing, promotional and sales strategies for business growth and utmost success. This market report aids in developing a successful marketing strategy for your business. Pediatric Vaccine market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Pediatric Vaccine market research report gives you maximum benefits to grow your business.

Leading Players of Global Pediatric Vaccine market are Sanofi, GSK, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Merck, Novartis, LG Life Sciences, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products, Eli Lilly and Company and others

Global Pediatric Vaccine market accounted to USD 23.02 billion and market is growing at a CAGR of 10.4% by 2024.

Market Definition: Global Pediatric Vaccine Market

Vaccines are produced with components that render your baby safety and are efficient against illness. Each vaccine includes a small amount of illness germ (viral or bacterium) or germ elements. Examples include pertussis (whooping pneumonia) viruses, measles virus and tetanus toxoid. These vaccines do not trigger disease because the germs are either deceased or strengthened, and the toxoids are also dormant. Vaccines make your child’s immune system easier to protect against illness.

Key Segmentation of Pediatric Vaccine market

By end-user

By disease

By technology

On the basis of geography,

By product

Competitive Analysis: Global Pediatric Vaccine market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Expanding government and private spending

Rising concern against vaccine-preventable diseases

Rise in technological advancement

Growing awareness

Increasing investments

Key Players

Sanofi, GSK, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Merck, Novartis, LG Life Sciences, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products, Eli Lilly and Company, Roche, Novo Nordisk, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Serum Institute of India, Zydus Group, Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals, Sinovac Biotech, Bavarian Nordic, Bio Med, Lupin, Indian Immunologicals, Baxter International Inc., Crucell, Janssen Inc., KAKETSUKEN, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation and others

