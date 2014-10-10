This narrowband IoT report comprises of fundamental, secondary and advanced information related to the global status, recent trends, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2019 – 2026. Best practice models and research methodologies are employed in this narrowband IoT report to present comprehensive market analysis with correct market segmentation and insights. Businesses can confidently rely upon this top-quality market report to accomplish an utter success. This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimated forecast frame.

The market is estimated to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The growth in the market can be attributed to growing demand for LPWAN use cases and high deployment flexibility with GSM, WCDMA and LTE.

Global Market Segmentation Narrowband IoT Market

By Deployment Type (Stand-Alone, Guard Band, In-Band),

By Device (Smart Parking, Smart Meters, Trackers, Alarms & Detectors, Smart Streetlights, Smart Appliances, Wearable Devices, Others),

By Application Software (Security Solutions, Real Time Streaming Analytics, Soil Monitoring Solutions, Asset Tracking Solutions, Logistics Tracking Solutions, Smart Parking Management Solutions, Others),

By Technology Services (Professional Services, Managed Services),

By Smart Applications (Smart Governance, Smart Metering, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking, Others),

By Vertical (Agriculture, Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Safety & Security, Infrastructure, Building

The narrowband IoT market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of AT&T, China Mobile Limited., Orange, SK TELECOM CO., LTD., Vodafone Group, Sierra Wireless, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., u‑blox, ZTE Corporation, SEQUANSChina Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, Deutsche Telekom AG, Etisalat, Telefónica S.A., Telstra, Ericsson AB , Nokia, Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.

The report also mentions regional or country-level analysis, market shares for new entrants, critical success factors product sales figures, production value, currency and pricing, gross margins, current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets, etc.

Narrowband IoT connects devices more simply and efficiently on already established mobile networks. Its demand is increasing due to several reasons, for instance very low power consumption, lower component cost, network security & reliability, and others. Other advantage of narrowband IoT is battery life is of more than 10 years. It has its wide application in agriculture, logistics and transportation, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, energy and utilities, retail, and others.

