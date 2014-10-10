The Arthroscopy Devices report provides clients with the advanced information on their business scenario which helps them stand high in the competition in this fast paced business environment. This market research report performs the systematic, to the point and far-reaching study of the facts associated with any subject in the field of marketing. This Arthroscopy Devices market research report has latest and efficient market insights with which businesses can ponder to enhance their marketing, advertising, promotional and sales strategies. Huge data and information of this report is gathered from a variety of trustworthy sources such as journals, websites, white papers, annual reports of the companies, and mergers.

Global Arthroscopy Devices Market is expected to reach USD 14,957.97 million by 2024 from USD 7,886.20 million and growing at a CAGR of 8.4% by the end of 2024

The Arthroscopy Devices market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of Depuy Synthes (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Stryker, Conmed Corporation and Zimmer Biomet Arthrex, Inc., Medtronic, Wright Medical Group N.V., Biotek (Chetan Meditech Pvt. Ltd.), GPC Medical Ltd, Vimex SP. Richard Wolf Gmbh, Karl Storz SE & CO.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of end users

hospitals,

ambulatory surgical centers,

orthopedic clinics and

community hospitals

Among these, in 2017 hospital segment dominated the market and the trend is expected to remain the same till 2024.

Based on product type

Arthroscopes,

arthroscopy fluid management systems,

arthroscopy visualization systems,

arthroscopy implants,

arthroscopy shavers,

arthroscopy RF ablation systems and

arthroscopy RF wands

The arthroscopy devices market is dominated by arthroscopes implants with 36.1% market share in 2016, growing with the CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period. Arthroscopy implants are further segmented into shoulder repair implants, hip repair implants, knee repair implants and others repair implants.

Shoulder repair implants are further sub segmented into suture anchors and knotless anchors. Hip repair implants are further sub segmented into suture anchors and knotless anchors. Knee repair implants is further sub segmented into suture anchors, knotless anchors and interference anchors.

On the basis of procedure type

knee arthroscopy procedure,

shoulder arthroscopy procedure,

hip arthroscopy procedure

In 2017, the knee arthroscopy procedure segment is expected to dominate the market with 52.9% market share

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions,

North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

South America and

Middle East and Africa

DRIVERS: GLOBAL ARTHROSCOPY DEVICES MARKET

INCREASE IN GERIATRIC AND AGEING POPULATION

The rise in the geriatric population across the globe is a major factor driving the growth of arthroscopy. According to United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA) the population with age above 60 years comprises more than the 12.3% of global population and is expected to rise up to 20.0% of the global population by 2050. Due to growing geriatric population, the cases of acute and chronic diseases such as obesity, arthritis and others are rising. Older population is more prone to diseases such as infections, cardio metabolic risks, joint related issues and cancer leading to more number of surgeries, driving the growth of the arthroscopy devices market. of the number of surgical procedures vary across regions, ranging from 3383 operations per 100,000 in central Latin America to 6495 operations per 100,000 in western sub-Saharan Africa.

INCREASE IN JOINT REPLACEMENT SURGERY

The increase in joint replacement surgery across the globe will drive the arthroscopy market. For instance, According to Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), around 113,000 knee and hip surgeries are performed in Canada annually. The number of hip replacements surgery increased by 20.0% and number of knee replacement surgery increased by 20.3% from 2009 to 2015 in the country. Furthermore, as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in U.S. 54.4 million adults were diagnosed with arthritis between 2013 and 2015 and the number is expected to reach 78.4 million by 2040.

