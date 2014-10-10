The Image-Guided Biopsy market research report is a professional market research manual which sheds light on growth prospective of the Image-Guided Biopsy market. It gives details about demand and supply status, import and fare, circulation channel, and generation capacity plays a fundamental job in offering entrepreneurs, partners, and field promoting workforce a focused edge over others working in a similar space. This report increases the knowledge regarding the Image-Guided Biopsy market by presenting pictorial depiction and besides helps in getting the Anti-epileptic Drugs for Pediatrics business realities much better. The Image-Guided Biopsy report is most likely going to grow at a significant CAGR.

Global Image-Guided Biopsy Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising preference for minimally invasive surgery is the major factor for the growth of this market.

A critical step in the diagnostic process for cancer, biopsy involves removing a sample of suspicious tissue for laboratory analysis to determine if the tissue cells are cancerous. Biopsies sometimes require major surgery, but image-guided biopsy has emerged as a less invasive interventional radiology procedure especially suitable as a test for breast cancer. In image-guided biopsy, a radiologist extracts a tiny sample of tissue using a needle guided precisely to the correct location using high-end medical imaging equipment.

How this report will help companies to plan their investments and make strategies in the Image-Guided Biopsy market?

The Image-Guided Biopsy market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of Philips, Stryker, Hologic, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Analogic., GE, Varian Medical Systems, Brainlab, Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ Endoscopy India Pvt. Ltd.,

The report also mentions regional or country level analysis, market shares for new entrants, critical success factors product sales figures, production value, currency and pricing, gross margins, current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets etc.

This Image-Guided Biopsy market research report serves the businesses with making enhanced decisions, deal with marketing of goods or services, and accomplish better profitability by prioritizing market goals.

Key Market Segmentation of Image-Guided Biopsy Market

By Technology

X- ray

Ultrasound

Mammograpy

CT

MRI

By Process

Fine Needle

Core Needle

Vacuum- Assisted Biopsy

By End- User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics

Research and Academic Institutes

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

