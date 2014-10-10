This X-Ray Devices and Accessories report underlines the moves of key market players like product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions which is affecting the market and healthcare Industry as a whole and also affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. It is a professional and a comprehensive report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This market report also brings into focus a comprehensive evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. Furthermore, it attempts to find out the impact of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market.

Global X-Ray Devices and Accessories Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.98 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 24.04 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 13.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016 & 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

The X-Ray Devices and Accessories market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of Koninklijke Philips N.V., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Hitachi, Ltd., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Bennett Health Care Centre, MinXray Inc., Hologic, Inc., Carestream Health., KUB Technologies, Source-Ray, Inc, and KaVo Dental amongst others.

Key Segmentation Global X-Ray Devices and Accessories Market

By Accessories

Digital Sensor Holders

Film and Phosphate Plate Holders

Film Processing Hangers

Radiography Aprons

By Technology

Computed Radiography (CR)

Digital Radiography (DR)

Analog

By Application

Pneumonia,

Dental

Orthopedic Damage

Cancers/Tumor, CVD

By Product

Handheld X-Ray Devices

Mobile X-Ray Devices

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical centers

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

ICUs

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

