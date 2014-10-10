Transdermal Patches report provides key measurements, status of the manufacturers and is a significant source of direction for the businesses and organizations. This market research report highlights the most important market insights that take your business to the highest level of growth and success. Competitive landscape is another major section of this Transdermal Patches market research report which presents with a clear insight into the market share analysis and actions of key industry players. Hence, this Transdermal Patches report helps businesses to define their own strategies for the up gradation in the existing product; possible modifications required in the future product, sales, marketing promotion and distribution of the product in the existing and the new market.

Global Transdermal Patches Market is expected to reach USD 7383.47 Billion by 2026 from USD 4445.18 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, base year for this study is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019–2026. The rising number of diabetic patients across the globe is likely to increase the consumption of transdermal drug delivery patch.

According to WHO, in the year 2017, the number of people suffering from diabetes globally was about 422 million.

The Transdermal Patches market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of AdhexPharma, ProSolus, Inc., Tapemark, Tesa Labtec GmbH, Nitto Denko Corporation, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Wholly-owned subsidiary of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.), LTS Lohmann, Therapie-Systeme AG, Medherant Limited, Corium International, Inc., Bayer AG, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Antares Pharma Inc., Aneva Drug Delivery Systems, Abbott Laboratories, Medipatch, Inc., Mylan Pharmaceutical, Inc., Acrux Limited among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing advantages over the oral and ingesting medications is expected to drive the market growth

Non-Invasive and painless administration of medication is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Inability of the skin to absorb large range of medications is expected to restrain the market growth

Development of contact dermatitis or other skin infections at the site of application is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Transdermal Patches Market

By Application

Cardiovascular, CNS, Pain Management, Dermatology, Others

By Technology

Electric current, Mechanical arrays, Thermal Ablation, Chemical Enhancers, Others

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

