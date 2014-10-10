The Liquid Silicone Rubber market research report is prepared by performing high level market research analysis of key marketplace segments to identify opportunities, challenges, drivers, and market structures for the clients. This Liquid Silicone Rubber report assists in determining and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. Being a wide-ranging market research report, it is sure to help grow your business in several ways. Liquid Silicone Rubber market report potentially presents with the numerous insights and business solutions that will help you stay ahead of the competition.

The Global Liquid Silicone Rubber Market accounted for USD 884.3 million and the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% by the end of 2024.

The Liquid Silicone Rubber market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of Dow Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Elkem Silicones, NUSIL, KCC CORPORATION, SIMTEC, Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc., Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd., REISS MANUFACTURING, INC., Momentive, Applied Silicone Corporation, MESGO S.p.A., Accurate Products Corporation (P) Ltd., and others.

Market Segmentation: Global Liquid Silicone Rubber Market

By Application (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Consumer Goods, Building & Construction, Cosmetic Applications, Aerospace & Aeronautics, Industrial Components),

Grade (Industrial, Medical, Food),

Technology (Liquid Injection Molding System),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape: Global Liquid Silicone Rubber Market

The global liquid silicone rubber market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

