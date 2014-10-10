The Medical Gloves market report comprises of several market dynamics and estimations of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. For generation of an excellent market research report, principal attributes such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most advanced technology and commitment plays a key role. The report contains reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. While preparing this report, markets on the local, regional as well as global level are explored.

Global medical gloves market is registering a substantial CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising in number of pandemic diseases and increasing awareness among consumers. Higher prices of raw material are affecting the growth of this market.

Medical gloves are disposable gloves worn by surgeons during medical examinations and procedures. Different polymers like nitrile rubber, latex, neoprene and polyvinyl chloride are used make medical gloves. Gloves are powdered or unpowered with cornstarch to lubricate the gloves.

The Medical Gloves market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Medical Gloves market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.

Leading Players of Medical Gloves market are Ansell, Hartalega, Supermax Healthcare Canada Inc., Mölnlycke,Rubberex Spain, Top Glove, Cardinal Health, PAUL HARTMANN S.P.A.,Hotpack Global, Falcon, Dynarex Corporation, SEMPERIT AG, Unigloves (UK) Ltd., Unigloves Brasil, SALALAH MEDICAL SUPPLIES MFG CO LLC, United Medical Industries Co. Ltd., Kossan Rubber Industries Berhad, BIOGREEN MEDICAL SDN BHD, NAFA (NAFA Enterprises, Ltd.), Cardinal Health Canada, Smart Glove Corporation Sdn Bhd, Cypress Medical Products, Microflex Corporation, Home to Microflex® & High Five, Halyard Health, Thermo Fisher Scientific and others

Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint

Increasing awareness about safety and hygiene among the customers is driving the growth of the market

Rising incidences of various acute and chronic diseases are driving the market growth

Increasing numbers of hospital is also contributing to the growth of the market

High prices of raw material are affecting the growth of the market

Toxic reactions are being caused by the gloves which is hampering the growth of the market

Key Segmentation of Medical Gloves Market

By Product Type

Examination

Surgical

Chemotherapy

By Form Type

Powdered Form

Powdered-free

By Raw Material Type

Latex

Nitrile Rubber

Vinyl Rubber

Polyisoprene

Others

By Usage Type

Disposable

Reusable

By Distribution Channel

Direct Selling

Medical Store

Online

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

On the basis of geography, Medical Gloves market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

