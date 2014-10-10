To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Biomarker Technologies market research report has been designed by using some of the key market analysis techniques such as SWOT analysis which helps in determining the strength, weakness and opportunities in the healthcare industry. Businesses can accomplish unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Biomarker Technologies market research report. With the Biomarker Technologies market research report, it turns out to be easy to gather industry data more rapidly.

The Global Biomarker Technologies Market is expected to reach USD 89.47 billion by 2025, from USD 31.81 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Leading players of Global Biomarker Technologies Market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, SHIMADZU CORPORATION, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corporation, Roche, QIAGEN, Illumina, GE, Abbott, BD, Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux, Merck, Abbott, Myriad Genetics, Sysmex Corporation, Quest Diagnostics and others.

Market Segmentation

Based on test type

solid biopsy and

liquid biopsy

On the basis of product

consumables,

instruments,

services and

software/informatics

On the basis of application

biomarker identification,

validation & development research and

routine biomarker-based tests

On the basis of the research area

genomics,

proteomics,

metabolomics and other research areas

The metabolomics market segment is further sub segmented into metabolic flux, lipidomics and others.

On the basis of profiling technology

immunoassay,

PCR,

imaging technologies,

mass spectrometry,

NGS,

chromatography,

cytogenetics and other profiling technologies

The biomarker identification, validation & development research are further segmented on the basis of products into consumables, instruments, services and software. The routine biomarker-based tests are also further segmented on the basis of products into consumables, instruments, services and software.

Based on geography

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and,

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

