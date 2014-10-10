Apheresis Equipment Market 2019, A recent report published by Data Bridge Market Research provides a unique guidance in thoughtful details regarding the development factors, used a top-down and bottom-up approach to keep it error-free and accurate. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collect data and its analysis.

The APHERESIS EQUIPMENT MARKET data covered in the report will give the reader a comprehensive understanding of the market as well as the major players in terms of production and the regions with high demand and supply. This market is expected to rise with a healthy CAGR of 11.87% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Terumo Medical Corporation, HemaCare, Haemonetics Corporation, Asahi Kasei Medical Co.,Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cerus Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, KAWASUMI LABORATORIES, INC, KANEKA CORPORATION, Mallinckrodt, Medica S.p.A among others.

Apheresis refers to a process in which the blood of a person is passed through equipment in which one particular component of blood is centrifuged and the remainder component is send back to the donor’s circulation. For instance, during the blood donation the apheresis equipment is used for separation and collection of the platelets or plasma while returning of the red blood cells to the donor blood stream. Growing usage of apheresis equipment during blood donation is a major factor for the growth of this market.

Apheresis Equipment Market: Competitive Rivalry

Global apheresis equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of apheresis equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

By Technology (Membrane Filtration, Centrifugation),

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Advanced Prenatal Therapeutics, Inc. received the FDA approval for its APT’s Targeted Apheresis Column for Preeclampsia (TAC-PE) and designated it as a breakthrough device. The designation allows APT to work with the FDA to accelerate development and regulatory timelines. With this product launch the company will establish a footprint in the apheresis equipment market

In December 2017, Spectral Medical Inc. received the FDA 510(k) clearance for its Spectral Apheresis Machine which is specifically designed to use in the therapeutic plasma exchange and continuous renal replacement therapy. This product approval will enhance the company’s product portfolio for this market

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing cases of hospital acquired infection is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising demand of apheresis to treat cancer is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Stringent regulatory policies, which is restricting the overall adoption of these meters

Lack of blood donors; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

High cost of the systems restricts the growth of the market

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

