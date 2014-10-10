Cerebral Palsy Market 2019, A recent report published by Data Bridge Market Research provides a unique guidance in thoughtful details regarding the development factors, used a top-down and bottom-up approach to keep it error-free and accurate. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collect data and its analysis.

The CEREBRAL PALSY MARKET data covered in the report will give the reader a comprehensive understanding of the market as well as the major players in terms of production and the regions with high demand and supply. This market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Cellular Biomedicine Group, Abbott, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., Medtronic, Meridigen Biotechnology, ALLERGAN, GW Pharmaceuticals plc., Cell Cure Neurosciences LTD, Neuralstem, Inc., CHA Biotech, Biostar stem cell Research and Development, others

Cerebral palsy is a neurological disorder which affects muscle movement and tone or posture. Cerebral palsy can cause abnormal reflexes, rigidity or floppiness of the limbs and trunk, unusual posture, unconscious movements, unstable walking, variations and stiffness in muscle tone and exaggerated reflexes (spasticity).

Brain abnormalities related with cerebral palsy also include other neurological problems such as difficulty seeing and hearing, intellectual disabilities, seizures, abnormal touch or pain perceptions, oral diseases, mental health conditions, urinary incontinence. The market for cerebral palsy is increasing due to increase in number of cases of cerebral palsy around the world which is increasing demand for cerebral palsy treatment.

Cerebral Palsy Market: Competitive Rivalry

Global cerebral palsy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cerebral palsy market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Conducts Overall CEREBRAL PALSY Market Segmentation:

By Type ( Ataxia Cerebral Palsy, Athetoid Cerebral Palsy, Congenital Cerebral Palsy, Diplegia of Cerebral Palsy, Hemiparesis of Cerebral Palsy, Postnatal Cerebral Palsy, Spastic Cerebral Palsy, Others),

Ataxia Cerebral Palsy, Athetoid Cerebral Palsy, Congenital Cerebral Palsy, Diplegia of Cerebral Palsy, Hemiparesis of Cerebral Palsy, Postnatal Cerebral Palsy, Spastic Cerebral Palsy, Others), Diagnosis (Imaging Tests, Laboratory Tests, Others ),

(Imaging Tests, Laboratory Tests, Others Treatment (Therapy, Medication, Surgery),

(Therapy, Medication, Surgery), Medical Devices (Orthotic Devices, ENT-Devices, Eye-Tracking Devices),

(Orthotic Devices, ENT-Devices, Eye-Tracking Devices), Mobility Aids (Walkers, Walking Sticks and Canes, Crutches, Standers, Lifts, Wheelchairs, Power Scooters, Others),

(Walkers, Walking Sticks and Canes, Crutches, Standers, Lifts, Wheelchairs, Power Scooters, Others), End User (Hospitals, Home Care, Physiotherapy Centers, Pathology Centers, Ambulatory, Speciality Clinics, Others)

The CEREBRAL PALSY report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, ALLERGAN has received US the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sanctioned wider use of Botox to be used for cerebral palsy patients. The Sanction will help company to increase product portfolio and revenue generation in cerebral palsy market

In May, 2019 The Cerebral Palsy Foundation has launched Accessibility is Beautiful campaign on Global Accessibility Awareness Day 2019. The campaign launched YouTube videos series and Universal Design “Look Book” which will capture homes of disability to showcase incredible architect-designed homes meets the necessities of their owner’s particular needs, and is truly accessible for everyone. The campaign will help to increase awareness about cerebral palsy and to make homes and living spaces accessible for everyone including cerebral palsy patients

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Availability of newer cerebral palsy drugs is expected to increase growth of the market in the forecast period

Increasing reliance on medications for controlling the symptoms of cerebral palsy also acts as a market driver

Medications available for cerebral palsy is associated with side effects such as drowsiness, depression, headaches, lethargy, confusion, and dizziness which is expected to hinder the market growth

Lack of awareness in some developing regions is hindering usage of cerebral palsy medications which is expected to restrain the market growth

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

