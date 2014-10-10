Automated Parking System Market 2019, A recent report published by Data Bridge Market Research provides a unique guidance in thoughtful details regarding the development factors, used a top-down and bottom-up approach to keep it error-free and accurate. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collect data and its analysis.

The AUTOMATED PARKING SYSTEM MARKET data covered in the report will give the reader a comprehensive understanding of the market as well as the major players in terms of production and the regions with high demand and supply.

This market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 12.95% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Westfalia Parking, fehr Lagerlogistik AG, unitronics development & design., Robotic Parking Systems, Inc., FATA Automation, CityLift, Park Plus, Inc., wohr Parking System Pvt. Ltd., PARKMATIC TM, EITO&GLOBAL INC., IHI Corporation, SIMMATC, Nissei Build Industries Co., Ltd., others

Let’s know why the report is worth considering-

Automated parking systems are systems which are specially designed so they can decrease the area which is need for parking systems. They usually provide parking on several stacks so they can maximize the parking spaces by decreasing the land usage.

Automated parking is the method of storing and recovering cars of different sizes by using different automation technology to eliminate the requirement of parking ramps & human intervention and provide much higher parking density compared to standard parking. They are widely used in residential, malls, movie theatre, offices and other.

Automated Parking System Market: Competitive Rivalry

Global automated parking system is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automated parking system market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Conducts Overall AUTOMATED PARKING SYSTEM Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

The AUTOMATED PARKING SYSTEM report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Sumitomo Corporation announced the acquisition of Q-Park Operations B.V. The main aim of the acquisition is to bring out the largest potential of mobility platform. This acquisition will help the company to use the different technologies by the Q- park so that they advance their offering and strengthen their position in the market

In July 2018, Lödige Industries announced the acquisition of 5BY2. This acquisition will help the company to expand their portfolio of automated parking system and will also help them to meet the rising demand of their customers. This will also strengthen their position in the market and will also offer cost effective and reliable solution to market

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising demand for sustainable and green parking solution will drive the market

Increasing urbanization and better infrastructure will also accelerate the market growth

Scarcity of land for parking acts as a driving factor for the growth of this market

Growing number of vehicles will also contribute as a factor for this market growth

High complexity of the system will restrict the growth of this market

Problems associated with the quality control will also hamper the market growth

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Automated Parking System market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Automated Parking System market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Automated Parking System market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

