GMO Testing Market 2019, A recent report published by Data Bridge Market Research provides a unique guidance in thoughtful details regarding the development factors, used a top-down and bottom-up approach to keep it error-free and accurate. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collect data and its analysis.

The GMO TESTING MARKET data covered in the report will give the reader a comprehensive understanding of the market as well as the major players in terms of production and the regions with high demand and supply.

This market is registering a substantial CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Intertek Group Plc, EnviroLogix, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, Eurofins Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation, OMIC USA Inc., EMSL Analytical Inc., TÜV SÜD, Oeko-Tex, Amar Immunodiagnostics, DSS Imagetech, others

Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO’s) are organisms that undergo modification in their DNA structure by using biotechnology instruments. The food products can be produced by using genetically modified organisms in a manner to get good quality of food product.

These products are tested by various testing methods such as analytical method, qualitative method and quantitative method. The test provides the results and shows presence of GMOs. Increase in need for nutritious food products among consumer helps the market to grow in food industry.

GMO Testing Market: Competitive Rivalry

Global GMO testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of GMO testing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Conducts Overall GMO TESTING Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Trait (Stacked, Herbicide Tolerance, Insect Resistance),

(Stacked, Herbicide Tolerance, Insect Resistance), Crop Tested (Corn, Soy, Rapeseed/Canola, Potato, Others),

(Corn, Soy, Rapeseed/Canola, Potato, Others), Technology (Genetic Analysis, Immuno-Analysis),

(Genetic Analysis, Immuno-Analysis), Processed Food Tested (Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Meat Products, Breakfast Cereals & Snacks, Food Additives, Other Processed Food)

The GMO TESTING report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Oeko-Tex has Launched GMO Test for organic cotton. Samples are analysed using RT-PCR technology which identifies the genetically modified materials at a limit of 0.1%. This new GMO test has given the opportunity to company in order to increase their revenue because of popularity of organic cotton in recent time

In June 2018, EnviroLogix has launched QuickScan II. QuickScan II is a next generation scanner which is useful for quantifying or detecting GMOs and mycotoxins (such as aflatoxin) in processing, feed, grain, industries. With this introduction of the product the company has increased its product portfolio as the product has enhanced features and capability for quantitative GMO and mycotoxin analysis. This has ultimately helped the company to increase their revenue generation because of increase in demand for this platform in seed, grain, animal feed, and pet food industry

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Need to ensure sufficient nutrition; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

High investments in biotech R&D will also act as a market driver

Increase in diverse GM processed food production will also enhance the market growth

Lack of technical expertise is another factor restricting the growth of the GMO testing market

Lack in proper implementation of regulations; may hamper the growth of the market

