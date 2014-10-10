Speech Impairment Market 2019, A recent report published by Data Bridge Market Research provides a unique guidance in thoughtful details regarding the development factors, used a top-down and bottom-up approach to keep it error-free and accurate. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collect data and its analysis.

The SPEECH IMPAIRMENT MARKET data covered in the report will give the reader a comprehensive understanding of the market as well as the major players in terms of production and the regions with high demand and supply. Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Smart speech therapy, Speech Therapy Solutions, Inc., Talk Speech and Language Therapy Ltd, Glenda Browne Speech Pathology, Benchmark Therapies, Inc, Speech Plus, Integrated Treatment Services, Speechworks Therapy Services, Acapela Group, Advanced Voice Recognition Systems,Inc, others

Speech disorders, also known as speech impairment. It is a communication disorder where person general speech is interrupted and the person cannot talk adequately. The disorder act as a barrier to the ability of person to communicate in effective way. It also has the impact on daily activities of an individual and affects mental welfare. Speech disorders are of various types such as stammering, apraxia, strewing and dysarthria among others.

Global speech impairment market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising in chronic illness such as brain injuries, tumors and Parkinson’s diseases among others.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing incidence of speech disorders including stuttering, apraxia among the children and adults will flourish the growth of this market

Growing geriatric population will fuel the market for a long run

High cost of treatment is hindering the market in the forecast period

Unavailability of speech therapy in remote areas will also hamper the market growth

Conducts Overall SPEECH IMPAIRMENT Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Type (Speech Disorder, Language Disorder, Apraxia, Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Other),

(Speech Disorder, Language Disorder, Apraxia, Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Other), Age Group (Pediatrics, Adults, Elderly)

The SPEECH IMPAIRMENT report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2019, Mubaloo, launched talk assist app that uses “iOS’ text-to-speech software” for providing support during communication to the speech impairment individuals. Through this app users can now access a content library for different genders and can set the speed of the speaking voice. With this launch the company has enhanced its product portfolio in the market

In 2016, Saskatchewan announced the launch of “Text with 911” for speech and hearing impaired individuals. It allows people who are suffering from deafness, speech impairment for registering their cellphones to communicate with 911 operators through text. With this launch the company will enhance the quality of life for the individual who are suffering from speech impairment and hearing loss

Speech Impairment Market: Competitive Rivalry

Global speech impairment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares speech impairment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Hair Tie market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Speech Impairment market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Speech Impairment market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

