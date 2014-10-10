The future market research report contains information for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2026. The report analyzes and presents an overview of Global Facility Management Services Market is accounted for $30.11 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% to reach $91.92 billion by 2026.

Global Facility Management Services Market 2017 offer insights of a detailed and fundamental research of global industry with the future evaluation of the market to provide the current state and emerging trends in the market. Global Facility Management Services Market research report further highlights the methodical outlook of the industry by considering aspects such as facility management services industry growth, consumption volume, market trends and industry cost structure during the forecast period 2017-2026.

Facility Management Services industry Some of the factors such as increasing demand of cloud technology solutions like SAAS deployment model, rising need of IOT and connected devices for building automation, growing number of commercial and residential buildings such as shopping malls, hotels, hospitals and office etc. are influencing the growth of the market. However, shortage of skilled experts, existence of unorganized players and dearth of awareness regarding facility management solutions are restricting the market growth.

The global Facility Management Services market is highly fragmented and the top key players have used various strategies such as new product launches, sales, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Facility Management Services market for global, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

SOME OF THE KEY PLAYERS IN GLOBAL FACILITY MANAGEMENT SERVICES MARKET INCLUDE

Oracle, Archibus, CA Technologies, Accruent, Planon Corporation, Ioffice, Trimble, Inc., IBM Corporation, FM Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Facilityone Technologies, MCS Solutions, Metricstream, Hippo Cmms and Facilities Management Express.

Facility management is a built-in environment which provides strategic and day-to-day level solutions to enterprise business operations by enhancing their efficiency and effectiveness. Facilities management comprises a broad range of services and management facilities which are familiar to all organizations.

Deployment Covered:

Cloud and On-Premise

Solutions Covered:

Facility Environment Management, Facility Property Management, Building Information Modelling, Facility Operations and Security Management, Integrated Workplace Management System, Project Management and Other components

Organizations Covered:

Large Organizations and Small and Medium-Sized Organizations

Services Covered:

Auditing and Quality Assessment, Support and Maintenance, Service Level Agreement Management, Deployment and Integration and Consulting

End Users Covered:

Construction and Real Estate, Government and Public Administration, Residential and Educational Institutes, Energy and Utilities, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Energy and Utilities, Retail and Commercial, Manufacturing, Health Care, IT and Telecom and Other End Users

North America is dominating with the largest market share owing to the high adoption of technological advancements by manufacturing & IT sectors and growing number of public-private partnership projects in this region.

By Deployment, cloud segment is growing at the highest CAGR owing to cloud deployment model which helps the organizations to maintain costs and ensure enhanced business agility. Cloud computing applied in facility management is used to modify scheduling and reporting, lower costs managing teams, safety and asset management. By organisation, large organizations segment commanded the biggest market share as these services guide and control the complicated huge facility infrastructures for the organizations.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Facility Management Services Market, By Deployment Model

6 Global Facility Management Services Market, By Type

7 Global Facility Management Services Market, By Application

8 Global Facility Management Services Market, By End User

9 Global Facility Management Services Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

