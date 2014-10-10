An online travel agency helps in boking flight tickets, holiday packages, hotel rooms, and train tickets sitting in a room using a phone or a computer. An Online travel agency website is fully dedicated to travel and aims to facilitate travel planning and booking for travellers.

Online Travel Market has been witnessing significant growth over the past few years due to secured online payment mechanism and increase in number of social media & governmental initiatives to spread tourism in various countries. Furthermore of rapid increase in mobile usage and innovative mobile travel apps are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the coming years. However, varying socio-economic conditions in developing nations and rural areas is expected to restraint the market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Some Of The Key Players Of The Global Online Travel Market Include:

TripAdvisor LLC

Expedia Group

AirGorilla LLC

Priceline Partner Network

Hostelworld Group

CheapOair

com

Geographic Analysis

The online travel market based on the booking type, service, mode of payment, and end user is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is further segmented into US and Canada. The Europe market is categorized into UK, Germany, and France. The market for online travel in Asia Pacific is segmented into Japan, China, and India. The Latin American market is categorized as Mexico and Brazil. The Middle East & Africa region is classified as South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

North America held the largest share of the global online travel market owing to technological advancements, increasing adoption of ecommerce market, and higher penetration of mobile apps in the US and Canada. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to factors such as rise in middle-class segment, growing number of internet users, rising number of initiatives by governments of various countries to develop tourism, and increasing disposable income.

Major Table of Contents: Online Travel Market

Introduction Executive Summary Global Online Travel Market by Market Dynamics Global Online Travel Market by End User Global Online Travel Market by Booking Platform Global Online Travel Market by Service Global Online Travel Market by Mode of Payment Global Online Travel Market by Region Company Profiles Appendix

Highlights of the report:

1.Detailed overview of the market

2.Key developments and product launches in the market

3.Key parameters which are driving the market

4.Strategies of key players and product offerings

5.In-depth market segmentation

