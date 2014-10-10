The global Solid State LiDAR sensor market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solid State LiDAR sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solid State LiDAR sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Solid State LiDAR sensor in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Solid State LiDAR sensor manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Velodyne

Quanergy

LeddarTech

ABAX Sensing

Ibeo

Trilumina

Innoviz

Strobe

Aeye

TetraVue

Continental AG

Xenomatix

Imec

Robosense

Genius Pro

Benewake

Hesai

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

MEMS Based Scanning

Phase Array

Non-Scanning Flash

Segment by Application

Automotive

Industrial

Security

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Solid State LiDAR sensor

1.1 Definition of Solid State LiDAR sensor

1.2 Solid State LiDAR sensor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Solid State LiDAR sensor Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 MEMS Based Scanning

1.2.3 Phase Array

1.2.4 Non-Scanning Flash

1.3 Solid State LiDAR sensor Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Solid State LiDAR sensor Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Security

1.4 Global Solid State LiDAR sensor Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Solid State LiDAR sensor Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Solid State LiDAR sensor Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Solid State LiDAR sensor Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Solid State LiDAR sensor Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Solid State LiDAR sensor Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Solid State LiDAR sensor Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Solid State LiDAR sensor Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Solid State LiDAR sensor Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Solid State LiDAR sensor

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Solid State LiDAR sensor

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Solid State LiDAR sensor

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Solid State LiDAR sensor

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Solid State LiDAR sensor Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Solid State LiDAR sensor

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Solid State LiDAR sensor Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Solid State LiDAR sensor Revenue Analysis

4.3 Solid State LiDAR sensor Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

Chapter Five: Solid State LiDAR sensor Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Solid State LiDAR sensor Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Solid State LiDAR sensor Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Solid State LiDAR sensor Revenue by Regions

5.2 Solid State LiDAR sensor Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Solid State LiDAR sensor Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Solid State LiDAR sensor Production

5.3.2 North America Solid State LiDAR sensor Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Solid State LiDAR sensor Import and Export

5.4 Europe Solid State LiDAR sensor Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Solid State LiDAR sensor Production

5.4.2 Europe Solid State LiDAR sensor Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Solid State LiDAR sensor Import and Export

5.5 China Solid State LiDAR sensor Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Solid State LiDAR sensor Production

5.5.2 China Solid State LiDAR sensor Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Solid State LiDAR sensor Import and Export

5.6 Japan Solid State LiDAR sensor Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Solid State LiDAR sensor Production

5.6.2 Japan Solid State LiDAR sensor Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Solid State LiDAR sensor Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Solid State LiDAR sensor Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Solid State LiDAR sensor Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Solid State LiDAR sensor Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Solid State LiDAR sensor Import and Export

5.8 India Solid State LiDAR sensor Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Solid State LiDAR sensor Production

5.8.2 India Solid State LiDAR sensor Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Solid State LiDAR sensor Import and Export

Chapter Six: Solid State LiDAR sensor Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Solid State LiDAR sensor Production by Type

6.2 Global Solid State LiDAR sensor Revenue by Type

6.3 Solid State LiDAR sensor Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Solid State LiDAR sensor Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Solid State LiDAR sensor Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Solid State LiDAR sensor Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Solid State LiDAR sensor Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Velodyne

8.1.1 Velodyne Solid State LiDAR sensor Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Velodyne Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Velodyne Solid State LiDAR sensor Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Quanergy

8.2.1 Quanergy Solid State LiDAR sensor Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Quanergy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Quanergy Solid State LiDAR sensor Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 LeddarTech

8.3.1 LeddarTech Solid State LiDAR sensor Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 LeddarTech Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 LeddarTech Solid State LiDAR sensor Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 ABAX Sensing

8.4.1 ABAX Sensing Solid State LiDAR sensor Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 ABAX Sensing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 ABAX Sensing Solid State LiDAR sensor Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Ibeo

8.5.1 Ibeo Solid State LiDAR sensor Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Ibeo Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Ibeo Solid State LiDAR sensor Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Trilumina

8.6.1 Trilumina Solid State LiDAR sensor Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Trilumina Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Trilumina Solid State LiDAR sensor Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Innoviz

8.7.1 Innoviz Solid State LiDAR sensor Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Innoviz Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Innoviz Solid State LiDAR sensor Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Strobe

8.8.1 Strobe Solid State LiDAR sensor Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Strobe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Strobe Solid State LiDAR sensor Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Aeye

8.9.1 Aeye Solid State LiDAR sensor Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Aeye Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Aeye Solid State LiDAR sensor Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 TetraVue

8.10.1 TetraVue Solid State LiDAR sensor Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 TetraVue Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 TetraVue Solid State LiDAR sensor Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Continental AG

8.12 Xenomatix

8.13 Imec

8.14 Robosense

8.15 Genius Pro

8.16 Benewake

8.17 Hesai

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Analysis of Solid State LiDAR sensor Market

9.1 Global Solid State LiDAR sensor Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Solid State LiDAR sensor Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Solid State LiDAR sensor Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Solid State LiDAR sensor Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.2 Europe Solid State LiDAR sensor Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.3 China Solid State LiDAR sensor Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.4 Japan Solid State LiDAR sensor Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Solid State LiDAR sensor Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.6 India Solid State LiDAR sensor Forecast 2019-2025

9.3 Solid State LiDAR sensor Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Solid State LiDAR sensor Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Solid State LiDAR sensor Customers

Chapter Eleven: Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Chapter Twelve: Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

