The global DTV IC market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on DTV IC volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall DTV IC market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of DTV IC in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their DTV IC manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung

NXP

Zoran

Mstar Semiconductor

Media Tek

Cheertek

Microtune

Siliconimage

Brodcom

AMD

Chengdu West Star

Renesas

Pixelworks

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Signal Demodulator Chip

Video-Control Chip

Mpeg-2 Decode Chip

Video Processing Chip

Others

Segment by Application

Home Networking

Communications

Business Applications

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of DTV IC

1.1 Definition of DTV IC

1.2 DTV IC Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global DTV IC Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Signal Demodulator Chip

1.2.3 Video-Control Chip

1.2.4 Mpeg-Chapter Two: Decode Chip

1.2.5 Video Processing Chip

1.2.6 Others

1.3 DTV IC Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global DTV IC Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Home Networking

1.3.3 Communications

1.3.4 Business Applications

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global DTV IC Overall Market

1.4.1 Global DTV IC Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global DTV IC Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America DTV IC Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe DTV IC Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China DTV IC Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan DTV IC Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia DTV IC Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India DTV IC Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of DTV IC

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of DTV IC

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of DTV IC

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of DTV IC

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global DTV IC Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of DTV IC

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 DTV IC Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 DTV IC Revenue Analysis

4.3 DTV IC Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

Chapter Five: DTV IC Regional Market Analysis

5.1 DTV IC Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global DTV IC Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global DTV IC Revenue by Regions

5.2 DTV IC Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America DTV IC Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America DTV IC Production

5.3.2 North America DTV IC Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America DTV IC Import and Export

5.4 Europe DTV IC Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe DTV IC Production

5.4.2 Europe DTV IC Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe DTV IC Import and Export

5.5 China DTV IC Market Analysis

5.5.1 China DTV IC Production

5.5.2 China DTV IC Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China DTV IC Import and Export

5.6 Japan DTV IC Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan DTV IC Production

5.6.2 Japan DTV IC Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan DTV IC Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia DTV IC Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia DTV IC Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia DTV IC Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia DTV IC Import and Export

5.8 India DTV IC Market Analysis

5.8.1 India DTV IC Production

5.8.2 India DTV IC Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India DTV IC Import and Export

Chapter Six: DTV IC Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global DTV IC Production by Type

6.2 Global DTV IC Revenue by Type

6.3 DTV IC Price by Type

Chapter Seven: DTV IC Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global DTV IC Consumption by Application

7.2 Global DTV IC Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: DTV IC Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Samsung

8.1.1 Samsung DTV IC Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Samsung Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Samsung DTV IC Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 NXP

8.2.1 NXP DTV IC Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 NXP Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 NXP DTV IC Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Zoran

8.3.1 Zoran DTV IC Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Zoran Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Zoran DTV IC Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Mstar Semiconductor

8.4.1 Mstar Semiconductor DTV IC Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Mstar Semiconductor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Mstar Semiconductor DTV IC Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Media Tek

8.5.1 Media Tek DTV IC Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Media Tek Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Media Tek DTV IC Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Cheertek

8.6.1 Cheertek DTV IC Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Cheertek Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Cheertek DTV IC Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Microtune

8.7.1 Microtune DTV IC Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Microtune Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Microtune DTV IC Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Siliconimage

8.8.1 Siliconimage DTV IC Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Siliconimage Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Siliconimage DTV IC Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Brodcom

8.9.1 Brodcom DTV IC Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Brodcom Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Brodcom DTV IC Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 AMD

8.10.1 AMD DTV IC Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 AMD Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 AMD DTV IC Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Chengdu West Star

8.12 Renesas

8.13 Pixelworks

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Analysis of DTV IC Market

9.1 Global DTV IC Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global DTV IC Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 DTV IC Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America DTV IC Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.2 Europe DTV IC Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.3 China DTV IC Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.4 Japan DTV IC Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia DTV IC Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.6 India DTV IC Forecast 2019-2025

9.3 DTV IC Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 DTV IC Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 DTV IC Customers

Chapter Eleven: Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Chapter Twelve: Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

