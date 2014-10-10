Global Automotive TIC Market 2019: Covering Competitive Scenario And Dynamics By Eurofins Scientific SGS SA TUV Nord Group Eurofins Scientific & Others
Global Automotive TIC Market is expected to reach USD 31.6 billion by 2025, from USD 18.11 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
The automotive TIC report discusses about ex-factory price by type, production value market shares by type, and production market share by type. Each regional market is comprehensively studied with key focus on import and export, leading players, production value growth rate, and production growth rate. It includes an analysis of the consumption of each region studied in the report on the basis of the country, type and application.
Key Insights in the report:
Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025
Market trends impacting the growth of the global automotive TIC market
Analyze and forecast automotive TIC market on the basis of service type, sourcing type, and application
Trends of key regional and country-level markets for service type, sourcing type, and application
Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis
Key Market Competitors:
The key players operating in the global automotive TIC market are –
- Applus Services SA
- Bureau Veritas SA
- Intertek Group PLC
- Eurofins Scientific
- SGS SA
- TUV Nord Group Eurofins Scientific,
- ASTM International,
- Element Materials Technology,
- Lloyd’s Register Group Limited,
- Mistras Group, Inc,
- DNV GL Group AS,
- Rina S.P.A.,
In, July, 2018, SGS SA invested in new accreditations, laboratory services, testing facilities and parameters which will hlp the company with latest development, capabilities and new service available.
Market Drivers:
Growth in automotive production worldwide
Raising awareness about safety among consumers
Stringent regulations and standards in automotive industry
Market Restraint:
Varying regulations and standards across regions
Time consuming for the overseas qualification test
Major Topics Covered in this Report:
Study Coverage
Executive Summary
Market Size by Manufacturers
Market Size by Type
Market Size by Application
Manufacturers Profiles
Production Forecasts
Consumption Forecast
Segmentation: Global Automotive TIC Market
By Service Type
Testing Services
Inspection Services
Certification Services
Other Services
By Sourcing Type
In-House
Outsourced
By Application
Electrical Systems and Components
Telematics
Vehicle Inspection Services
Homologation Testing
Interior & Exterior Materials
Others
By Geography
North America
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape: Global Automotive TIC Market
The global automotive TIC market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Automotive TIC market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
