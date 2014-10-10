Global Automotive TIC Market is expected to reach USD 31.6 billion by 2025, from USD 18.11 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The automotive TIC report discusses about ex-factory price by type, production value market shares by type, and production market share by type. Each regional market is comprehensively studied with key focus on import and export, leading players, production value growth rate, and production growth rate. It includes an analysis of the consumption of each region studied in the report on the basis of the country, type and application.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global automotive TIC market

Analyze and forecast automotive TIC market on the basis of service type, sourcing type, and application

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for service type, sourcing type, and application

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Key Market Competitors:

The key players operating in the global automotive TIC market are –

Applus Services SA

Bureau Veritas SA

Intertek Group PLC

Eurofins Scientific

SGS SA

TUV Nord Group Eurofins Scientific,

ASTM International,

Element Materials Technology,

Lloyd’s Register Group Limited,

Mistras Group, Inc,

DNV GL Group AS,

Rina S.P.A.,

In, July, 2018, SGS SA invested in new accreditations, laboratory services, testing facilities and parameters which will hlp the company with latest development, capabilities and new service available.

Market Drivers:

Growth in automotive production worldwide

Raising awareness about safety among consumers

Stringent regulations and standards in automotive industry

Market Restraint:

Varying regulations and standards across regions

Time consuming for the overseas qualification test

Major Topics Covered in this Report:

Study Coverage

Executive Summary

Market Size by Manufacturers

Market Size by Type

Market Size by Application

Manufacturers Profiles

Production Forecasts

Consumption Forecast

Segmentation: Global Automotive TIC Market

By Service Type

Testing Services

Inspection Services

Certification Services

Other Services

By Sourcing Type

In-House

Outsourced

By Application

Electrical Systems and Components

Telematics

Vehicle Inspection Services

Homologation Testing

Interior & Exterior Materials

Others

By Geography

North America

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape: Global Automotive TIC Market

The global automotive TIC market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Automotive TIC market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

