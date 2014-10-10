Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes market 2019-2025

Nonetheless, the construction industry is a vital application area of these category products. At present, square seamless steel pipe is widely used in high-rise buildings. Semi-axle of automobiles and bicycle frame is made of seamless round tubes and pipes. Oil pipeline, natural gas pipeline, machinery industry are some of the key application areas of seamless steel pipes and tubes. Welded pipes and tubes are widely used in boilers, ship building, automobiles, light weight structures, steel doors and windows, furniture, scaffolding, agricultural machinery, top shelves, wire conduit, containers, etc. Another usage of welded pipe is to carry sewage, and conveying water, air, gas, steam, heating, and other low pressure fluid applications.

Cylindrical and the square shape of the stainless steel pipes and tubes are obtained with the help of various welding techniques that can be divided in to electric arc welding tube, high frequency or low frequency electric resistance welding, furnace welding, etc. Electric resistant welded steel tubes are deployed in machinery manufacturing and oil drilling. Longitudinal submerge-arc welding pipes can be used for high pressure straight oil and gas transportation and other such applications, while furnace tube welding pipes are used in water gas pipeline.

Research and innovation are likely to increase the number of steel industry applications. For example, Volkswagen chose to replace aluminum with high tensile steel, which is about 6 times stronger than conventional steel and would reduce the weight of cars by 100 kg with a consequent cost reduction. Using advanced high-strength steel (AHSS) has delivered excellent crash test performance to trucks. The high strength attribute of steel is projected to increase its consumption during the years ahead for the processing of stainless steel pipes and tubes.

Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Industry to Attract Water Treatment Sector In 2019

Application areas of stainless steel tubes and pipes include water treatment and waste management

Chloride content in water is still a critical parameter for stainless steel pipes and tubes. Hence, there lies a huge scope for the development in stainless steel pipes and tubes in water application.

Renovation and replacement of old distribution systems is widely observed and reported worldwide

Key players in this market include: ThyssenKrupp AG, Tata Steel (TISCO), Tenaris, Pohang Iron & Steel (POSCO), Baosteel Group, CENTRAVIS, TUBACEX S.A, Arcelor Mittal, NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION, Outokumpu, TPCO Enterprise, Inc., Jiuli Group, Sandvik AB, BUTTING Group, Tsinghan Holding Group Co., Ltd., JFE Steel Corporation, AK Steel, and Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited.

Key segments of the global stainless steel pipes and tubes market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

Seamless

Welded

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

Oil & Gas

Food Industry

Automotive

Power

Chemical

Construction

Others (Water treatment, cookware, etc.)

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Russia

Italy

UK

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

South America

Brazil

MEA

Egypt

South Africa

Turkey

