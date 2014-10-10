The smart baby monitor is segmented on the basis of type, connection mode and region. Segmentation on the basis of type is done as audio baby monitor and video baby monitor. The audio baby monitor contributed maximum share to the market. However with growth in technology the video baby monitors are equally becoming popular and are widely used. The growing trend of working mothers have also helped in market growth. With the help of smart baby monitors, parents can monitor their child even from afar. The increased number of day cares across developing countries has is also helping the market grow. On the basis of connection mode the market is divided as wired baby monitor and wireless baby monitor. The wireless baby monitor contributes the maximum share to the market.

The global smart baby monitor market is driven by numerous innovations and extension of product portfolio by leading companies. Smart baby monitors are devices which monitor the sound, movements and others. The information is shared through a smart app, installed on the devices of parents. The global smart baby monitor market is growing due to improved socio-economic conditions of parents. Parents, especially in the case where both are working, don’t hesitate to spend money to ensure the safety of their loved one.

The key players of the smart baby monitor are: Motorola, Graco, Levana, Infant Optics, and so on. The report discusses various benefits and key strategies adopted by the market leaders to lead the race.

The market is driven by the growing penetration of smart phones and the ease of internet availability is driving the market. Furthermore, the market is also growing due to feasibility growing e-commerce trend. E-commerce is a platform that allows buyers to browse through various options of baby monitors and buy the best fit. Companies that are manufacturing baby products are becoming aware of the changing consumer behavior. Due to this they are finding new ways to innovate and provide better solutions than the competition.

Factors like, falling birth rate due to increased levels of stress and sedentary life styles might hamper the overall growth of smart baby monitor. Also concerns with respect to safety and security might hamper the market growth.

Segmentation on the basis of region is done as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America and Middle East and Africa regions. The global smart baby monitor market has vast scope and opportunity of growth across various emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Countries like India, Japan, China, and Brazil are developing as leading clients of baby monitors. Currently the region of Europe is contributing the maximum share to the market.

A smart baby monitor is a baby monitor that enables parents to hear the movements and sound made by a child. This is connected to smartphones or tablets with the help of Wi-Fi and internet connections. A smart baby monitor allows parents to see and talk with their child from anywhere. Initially baby monitors were used to track noise made by children during the nighttime. It allowed parents to hear the noise and soothe the child back to sleep.

With considerable growth in technology the baby monitors became smarter. A smart Wi-Fi enabled baby monitor is extremely important to parents especially for working moms. This allows the parents to keep a watch on the child when not in near vicinity. Here the device is connected to your smart phone with the help of internet. It transmits video feeds, sounds to the connected app installed on phone. Smart baby monitor also enables parents to talk to the child. Furthermore there is an in-build memory which allows parents to store the favorite lullabies and rhymes of the child. These monitors also share the temperature, humidity and other factors that might affect the child.

The smart baby monitors help in ensuring that the child is secure always. This is vital when the child is at a day-care or being taken care by a nanny at home. The digital revolution is influencing almost every sector of our daily lives. Today, the term Internet of Babies is quiet popular and is expected to keep growing. Though there is an ongoing debate about trading privacy for convenience. Also, some of these systems can be hacked which might be fatal. However, with technology growing everyday this concern would soon be history.

The Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2019, held in January at Las Vegas, revealed a smart baby monitor. Home based startup called Miku, introduced its product “Miku Baby Monitor”. This is an advanced device that uses artificial intelligence (A.I.) and machine-learning to provide a detail health report of the kids. The product has been developed by CEO Eric White, who understood the need for an advanced device, once his first child was born. Using his previous experience and knowledge of handling technology devices he created Miku baby monitors. These monitors’ works with high-end audio and video technologies supported by a software approved by National Science Foundation.

The Miku baby monitor, tracks on breathing, sounds, sleeping factors and movements of the child along with other factors like humidity and temperature of the room. An advanced system of quad-core processors and crypto chips (damage-resistant) ensures security of the data. These work with mobile-applications, Mikumind app, it allows parents to access the reports anytime. Miku, comes equipped with two-way communication mode and has high resolution camera and sound systems. The Miku baby monitor is a hit with it being getting awards in Baby Sleep and Audience Favorite categories, during the annual best of babytech awards at CES 2019.

This is just the beginning for the smart baby monitors as research and development is ongoing to identify new ways for smarter baby monitors. Some popular names in baby monitor brands are Motorola, Infant Optics, Philips Avent, Babysense and many others.

