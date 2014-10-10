The global insect repellent market analysis consists of value for a period ranging between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the actual annual revenue with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global insect repellent market report further includes qualitative visions including restrains, drivers, regulatory framework, value chain and trade statistics. Value chain of the insect repellent industry has been analyzed in detail whilst covering key stages. Furthermore, we have included a comparison viz. the conventional insect repellents and the emerging insect repellent products.

By 2025, the global insect repellent market revenue is estimated to reach up to USD 10 billion driven by the increasing illness through insect borne diseases. Consumers are widely adopting several insect repellent products owing to increasing instances of insect-borne diseases as well as increasing population of insects due to rise in global temperature. Consumers are more inclined towards buying cheaper and efficient insect repellents such as aerosol sprays and coils due to high efficiency and ease of availability. Introduction of cost effective and efficient insect repellent products is a key trend in the global insect repellents market.

Increasing awareness regarding health and safety among urban population as a result of increased casualties due to insect borne diseases is a major aspect boosting the demand for insect repellent products. Additionally, increased literacy rate especially in developing countries is leading to an increased focus on health & hygiene. Rural population across the globe is getting more aware about the adverse effects of insect bites which in turn is driving the use of insect repellents.

The presence of humid and moist weather are potential sources for insect breeding. Also, Asia pacific has the most favorable conditions for the growth of insects which is posing lucrative opportunities for the market players in the global insect repellent market. Compared to other insects; ants, mosquitos and cockroaches are mostly found in the households. This is further creating a huge demand for insect repellents especially in urban areas. Currently, manufacturers are focusing to come up with insect repellent products exclusively designed for children. Rising awareness among consumers for the optimum protection of children from insect borne diseases is further fueling the overall demand. Furthermore, easy access to insect repellents through online platforms is also a key factor surging the overall demand.

On the basis of product type, non-body worn segment accounted for the highest market share registering a CAGR of 2.7%. While, body worn segment has the highest growth rate of near 4.5%. Non-body worn segment is further segmented as coils, mats and sheets, aerosol and liquid vaporizer. Aerosols accounted for the highest market share in non-body worn segment. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest market share of more than 50% while registering a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. There has been an alarming increase in the range of insects, mainly due to deforestation, industrialized farming and stagnant water in the developing areas of the region which is a key factor behind the rapidly increasing sales of such products.

Key segments of the global insect repellent market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Body worn insect repellent Oils and Creams Stickers and patches Apparels Aerosols

Non-body worn insect repellent Coils, Mats and Sheets Aerosol Liquid Vaporizer



Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

North America

US

Canada

Others

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Middle East

Africa

