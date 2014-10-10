The global prebiotics market size is provided based on a detailed analysis of conventional and emerging technologies. It also highlights the rapid technological advancements in several geographies. The report also talks about the key strategies adopted by leading players in the global prebiotics market. Current prebiotics market trends, competition, forecast and dynamics including drivers, restraints and opportunities have been also covered in the final study. The global prebiotics market covers a deep down value chain of the food and beverage sector as well as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for better decision making. The report also provides an elaborative market segmentation and macroeconomic indicators for key geographical markets and untapped economies.

Global prebiotics market size is projected to be valued at USD 9.60 billion by 2025, driven by rising consumer awareness about the various health benefits associated with the consumption of prebiotic dietary supplements. Prebiotics are supplementary foods which contain non-digestible ingredients which stimulate the growth of the human body and provides the necessary bacteria for curing gut-related diseases such as constipation, diarrhea and osteoporosis among others.

Fast paced lifestyle has changed regular diet habits and diverted consumer attention towards packaged food products, leading to changing prebiotics market trends. Prevalence of sedentary lifestyle has increased the adoption of packaged foods and this has become a major cause of obesity, majorly among the aging generation globally. Conventional consumer diet was sufficiently enriched with fibers which were needed for proper gut functioning. Thus, high fiber prebiotic food products enhance immunity and relieve digestion issues and this is poised to be the key surge for the growth of the global prebiotics market size.

In 2017, prebiotics food & beverages accounted for market revenue of approximately USD 3.34 billion. Prebiotics market trends reflect a myriad of health promotion effects, a fact that has attracted the rising number of food processing and pharmaceutical industries. Consequently, prebiotics such as inulin and fructooligosaccharide are being incorporated in a variety of food & beverages that are a part of natural diet such as bread, dairy products, cereals and dietary supplements among others.

On the basis of ingredients, inulin accounted for a revenue market share of approximately 41.5% in 2017 and expected to maintain its prominence in the coming years. Presence of inulin improves the taste and texture of food products. Inulin and FOS are good gel-forming agents and therefore influence the concentration of nutrients and exert other physiological effects such as decreased level of lipid and glucose absorption in the blood.

Europe is projected to be the largest region in the prebiotics market over the forecast period growing with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2025. Rapid consumption of fermented milk products owing to its significant health benefits has driven the demand for prebiotic-based food products in this region. Increase in applications of prebiotics in bakery products and Europe being the largest consumer of baked food items have further supplemented the growth of prebiotics market in this region. Also, rising consumption of dairy products namely yogurts and frozen desserts is expected to boost the product demand even during the forecast period.

Consumers in Europe actively participate in preventive health management programs and are willing pay premium prices for prebiotic products on the back of rising health issues and is one of the most prevailing prebiotics market trends across this region. Also, supportive regulatory guidelines framed by the European Union (EU) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which focusses on the ban in use of antibiotics growth promoters (AGPs) in feed & food ingredients, drives the Europe prebiotics market growth.

The global prebiotics market is highly competitive owing to the presence of several players. Companies such as BENEO, Cargill, DuPont, FrieslandCampina, Fonterra and Kerry Group are some of the leading players in the global prebiotics market.

