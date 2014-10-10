Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Reagents and Devices Market Global Trends, Industry Growth, Top Company Profiles, Table of Contents and Forecast by 2026
Global Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Reagents and Devices Market accounted to USD 9 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 12.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.
The Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Reagents and Devices market research report most significant research for who searches for complete data on Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Reagents and Devices markets. The report has been readied dependent on the blend, examination, and translation of data about the Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Reagents and Devices market gathered from specific sources. The focused scene segment of the report gives an unmistakable understanding into the piece of the overall industry investigation of key industry players. The report covers all data on the global and provincial markets including old and future patterns for market request, estimate, exchanging, supply, contenders, and costs just as transcendent merchants’ data. The report additionally gives a total review of Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Reagents and Devices markets; including Top Players or sellers, application, Type, Share, and most recent market patterns.
Some of the major players operating in Enzyme Immunoassay Reagents and devices market are Novozymes, DSM, DuPont, Siemens, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Abbott, Danaher Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, bioMerieux SA, Promega Corporation, Medical Expo., Roche Diagnostics, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Sartorius AG, Abbott Laboratories, Phoenix Pharmaceuticals.Sysmex Corporation (Japan), DiaSorin (Italy), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merck (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Agilent Technologies (US), PerkinElmer (US), Quidel Corporation (US), Mindray (China), Bio-Techne Corporation (US) among others.
Market Drivers
Increasing aging population is going to act as driving agent for the market.
Increasing awareness is positively impacting the market.
Novel biomarkers and innovative technologies
Rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases
Market Restraint
Low detection limits will act as one of the pitfalls for the market.
Segmentation: Global Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Reagents and Devices Market
By Technology
Enzyme immunoassays
Fluorescent immunoassays
Chemiluminescence immunoassays
Radioimmunoassay
By Product
Analyzers
Reagents
By Application
Oncology
Infectious diseases
Cardiology
Bone and mineral
Endocrinology
Autoimmunity
Toxicology
Hematology
Neonatal screening
By End-users
Hospitals
Laboratories
Academics
Pharmaceutical industries
CRO’s
Biotech
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
In 2018, researchers from the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University and Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) developed a new method which can detect small molecules with 50 times greater sensitivity. This process includes a competitive immunoassay technique to find good results.
In February 2016, Enzyme Novozymes restructures operates into three divisions which are household care, technical industries agriculture and bioenergy and food and beverage. The total cost of reorganization will be DKK 60-70 million by the end of the year.
Competitive Analysis: Global Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Reagents and Devices Market
Global Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Reagents and Devices Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Reagents and Devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Insights in the report:
Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
Key Market players involved in this industry
Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation
Competitive analysis of the key players involved
