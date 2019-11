Global neurological biomarkers market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10.02% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising cases of neurological disorders and increasing technological advancement are the factor for the market growth.

The data included in the neurological biomarkers report is mainly plotted in the form of graphs, charts and tables which makes it easy to understand facts and figures about the market. This report makes available the pertinent information about your niche and saves lot of time which may otherwise need for decision making. This global market research report also identifies, analyses, and estimates the up-and-coming trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the industry. Further, analysis of vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications has been carried out here. The neurological biomarkers report is presented with full commitment and best possible service depending upon business requirements.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global neurological biomarkers market are Myriad RBM; Abbott; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc; Athena Diagnostics, Inc.; Quanterix; Immunarray Pvt. Ltd.; QIAGEN; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; BANYAN BIOMARKERS, INC; Merck KGaA,; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Janssen Global Services, LLC,; Charles River; Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.; Neurosteer; Quanterix; among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Quanterix Corporation announced the acquisition of UmanDiagnostics AB which will help the company to strengthen their assay development and supply abilities. The antibody and Elisa kits supplied by UmanDiagnostics can help the company to detect Nf-L which can be used to treat, predict and track a variety of conditions, including ALS, multiple sclerosis and other. This acquisition will help the company to develop new digital biomarkers to improve the field of neurological condition diagnostics science

In November 2017, Quanterix Corporation announced the launch of their new SR-X Ultra-Sensitive Biomarker Detection System. SR-X platform has the ability to detect neurological biomarkers that were historically observable only in cerebrospinal fluid. The SR-X has the ability to improve treatment of brain injuries and diseases by identifying neurological biomarkers much sooner and allowing us to consider the long-term effects and pathology of diseases

Competitive Analysis:

Global neurological biomarkers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of neurological biomarkers market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic techniques for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s will drive the market growth

Growing demand for personalized medicine for neurological disorders also accelerates the market growth

Rising focus to create cost- effective biomarker testing will also propel the growth

Growing demand for genomics biomarker will also propel the market growth

Market Restraints

Strict government regulation will hamper the market growth

Emerging legal issues with early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases also acts as a restricting factor for the growth of this market

The absence of pre-analytical tests will also hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Neurological Biomarkers Market

By Product Type

(Genomics Biomarker, Proteomics Biomarker, Imaging Biomarker, , Metabolomics Biomarker, Others),

End- User

(Clinical Diagnostics, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Research Organizations),

Indication

(Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Parkinson’s Disease, Schizophrenia, Huntington’s Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, Depression, Multiple Sclerosis),

Imaging Techniques

(Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, Diffusion Tensor Imaging, Conventional Structural MRI, Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Positron Emission Tomography),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

