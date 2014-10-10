Data Bridge Market Research Adds “Global 3D Printing Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026” new report to its research database. The report spread No of pages: 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it.

This report proves to be a useful guide for the individuals related to 3D Printing market as it accommodates data such as advancement patterns, competitive scene examination, and key locales improvement status. Few of the major competitors currently working in the 3D Systems, Inc., Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research, NATURAL MACHINES, Choc Edge, Systems & Materials Research Corporation, byFlow B.V., Print2Taste GmbH, Barilla America, Inc., BeeHex, Modern Meadow, Dovetailed, Aniwaa Pte. Ltd., BIOZOON GmbH, Wiiboox, ZMorph, ORD Solutions Inc, PancakeBot LLC and among others.

The report interfaces the authentic information from 2019 and estimates till 2026. The 3D Printing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.75%

Breakdown of 3D Printing Market:

lobal 3D Printing Market By Offering (Printer, Material, Software, Service), Process (Binder Jetting, Directed Energy Deposition, Material Extrusion, Material Jetting, Powder Bed Fusion, Sheet Lamination, Vat Photopolymerization), Technology (Stereolithography, Fused Deposition Modelling, Selective Laser Sintering, Direct Metal Laser Sintering, Polyjet Printing/Multijet Printing, Inkjet Printing, Electron Beam Melting, Laser Metal Deposition, Digital Light Processing, Laminated Object Manufacturing, Others Technologies), Application (Prototyping, Tooling, Functional Part Manufacturing), Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Consumer Products, Education, Industrial, Energy, Printed Electronics, Jewelry, Food and Culinary, Others)

3D Printing Market Drivers & Market Restraints:

Market Drivers:

Regular advancement in technology is driving the growth of the market

Reduction in production cost and time is helping the market to grow

Rising demand in healthcare and other applications is also flourishing the growth of the market

Increasing government initiatives and investments drives the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Costly materials and limited availability are restraining the market growth

Lack of Standard Process Control hinders the market growth

Lack of information about this technology hampers the market growth

Regional Insights Of 3D Printing:

Regional analysis helps the market players to take an exhaustive assessment of the 3D Printing market region wise so that it becomes easy for them to distinguish and investigate the developing pattern and hidden opportunities all over the world.

The 3D Printing market covers regions such as- South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Chapter Details Of 3D Printing

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Functional Proteins Market Landscape

Part 04: Functional Proteins Market Sizing

Part 05: Functional Proteins Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

