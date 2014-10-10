Global Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor Market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. Rising investment in healthcare sector for technological advancements are expected to drive the growth of market.

Checkpoint kinase is a protein kinase which is responsible for DNA damage response (DDR) and cell cycle checkpoint response. It is also referred as CHK1. The main function of this protein is to initiate the cell cycle checkpoint, DNA repair and cell death. The abnormal release and activity of this protein helps in proliferation of cancerous cells. CHK1 inhibitors stop the cell cycle checkpoints by inhibition of this protein and effects against the cancer cells.

Key Market Players: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Sierra Oncology, Inc., Tocris Bioscience, Sareum Holdings PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, , Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., , RAPT Therapeutics, Alkermes, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis AG, CELGENE CORPORATION, Astellas Pharma Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD., Bayer AG, Amgen Inc. among others.

According to WHO, an estimated of 9.6 million deaths are caused by cancer in 2018 worldwide and approximately 1 to 6 deaths are caused by cancer worldwide. Tyrosine kinase inhibitors are potential agents used for treatment of many types of cancers such as breast cancer, lung cancer and others.

Market Drivers

Rising awareness about checkpoint kinase inhibitors and there application in treatment of many cancers is expected to increase the market size

Rising incidence of cancer is another factor boosting the growth of this market in the forecast period =

Increasing research and development of novels drugs will also contribute as a driving factor for this market growth

Rising strategic collaborations of many pharmaceutical companies and the recent approval of novel drugs give rise to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor Market

By Application

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Others

By Drugs

Nivolumab

Ipilimumab

Pembrolizumab

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company received the U. S. FDA approval for the combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab) for treatment of patients with kidney cancer. Both the drugs are programmed death-1 (PD-1) immune checkpoint inhibitor and shows therapeutic significance against renal cell carcinoma. These drugs are already approved by FDA for different cancer treatment. This approval will bring a novel combination therapy and expand the oncology market of the company

In October 2016, Merck & Co., Inc. received the U. S. FDA approval for Keytruda (pembrolizumab), a checkpoint inhibitor used for treatment of patients with lung cancer. This is the first Checkpoint kinase inhibitor drug approved by FDA for first line treatment of lung cancer. This approval brings a novel potential therapy for lung cancer and drives the growth of business of Merck & Co., Inc

Competitive Analysis:

Global checkpoint kinase inhibitor market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of checkpoint kinase inhibitor market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Checkpoint Kinase Inhibitor Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

