Few of the major competitors currently working in the NXP Semiconductors, STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Schaltbau Holding AG, Smartrac N.V., Kiekert AG, WITTE Automotive, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, Continental AG, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Valeo and others.

The report interfaces the authentic information from 2019 and estimates till 2026. The Vehicle Motorized Door market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4 %.

Global Vehicle Motorized Door Market, By Technology (Soft Close door, Power Sliding door and Retractable Door Handle), Component (Door Handle Sensor, NFC Reader, Actuators and Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles and Electric Vehicles)

In July 2018, Brose announced the launch of electric drive series that comes along with the side doors which can be opened and closed automatically. The door systems would be made of glass fiber fabric- reinforced thermoplastics which would also be advantageous in saving 5 kg of weight per vehicle.

In December 2017, Continental announced the launch of Digital-Key Service for AVIS which includes access electronics for the doors and the app useful for the secure delivery of the keys.

In September 2018, Brose announced the launch of near-series concept car, which will help in intelligent interaction between door and seat functions, in which the car recognizes the driver and the doors get opened automatically.

The Vehicle Motorized Door market covers regions such as- South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

