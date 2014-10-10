Data Bridge Market Research Adds “Global Mobility as a Service Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026” new report to its research database. The report spread No of pages: 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it.

This report proves to be a useful guide for the individuals related to Mobility As A Service market as it accommodates data such as advancement patterns, competitive scene examination, and key locales improvement status. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global mobility as a service market are MaaS Global Oy; Citymapper; Moovit Inc.; SkedGo Pty Ltd; moovel Group GmbH; smile mobility; Communauto inc.; Beeline Singapore; Mobilleo; Velocia Inc.; Transit Systems Pty. Ltd.; Lyft, Inc.; Uber Technologies Inc.; Deutsche Bahn AG; Daimler AG; BlaBlaCar; Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd.; Grab; LeCab; ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Mobike; Ridecell, Inc; Floatility GmbH; EasyMile; Careem; InDriver; ofo Inc.; Curb Mobility; Super Highway Labs Pvt. Ltd. among others.

The report interfaces the authentic information from 2019 and estimates till 2026. The Mobility As A Service market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 35.49%

Breakdown of Mobility As A Service Market:

Global Mobility as a Service Market By Service Type (Ride Hailing, Ride Sharing, Car Sharing, Micro Mobility, Bus Sharing/Shuttle Service, Train, Self-Driving Cars, Others), Requirement Type (Daily Commuter, First & Last Mile Connectivity, Inter-City Trips, Off-Peak & Shift Work Commute, Airport/Mass Transit Station Trips, Others), Solution Type (Technology Platforms, Payment Engines, Navigation Solutions, Telecom Connectivity Providers, Ticketing Solutions, Insurance Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Vehicle Type (Bus, Four Wheelers, Micro Mobility, Train, Air Flights), Transportation Type (Private, Public), Business Model (B2B, B2C, B2I, B2G, P2P), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Application OS (Android, iOS, Others), Application (Personalized Application Services, Dynamic Journey Management, Flexible Payments, Transactions, Journey Planning), End-User (Education, BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Energy & Power, Government, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Telecom & IT, Manufacturing)

Mobility as a Service Market Drivers & Market Restraints:

Market Drivers:

Rising growth of transportation service available on-demand; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growing focus on digitalization and adoption of digital payment solutions providing various financial benefits will also propel the market growth

Enhanced levels of growth associated with the transportation and telecom industries giving rise to better quality of mobility services acts as a market driver

Focus of governments and authorities on enhancing the usage of mobility as a service; this factor is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness associated with the benefits of this service over vehicle ownership; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Concerns regarding security of information and data privacy with these services will also impede the market growth

Large levels of investment required for the establishment of these services; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Regional Insights Of Mobility as a Service:

The Mobility As A Service market covers regions such as- South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Chapter Details Of Mobility as a Service

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Functional Proteins Market Landscape

Part 04: Functional Proteins Market Sizing

Part 05: Functional Proteins Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

